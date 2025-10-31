You paid £69 last year, now just £35: will Boots’ Drunk Elephant set with 3 icons save your skin?

Britain’s beauty shelves are filling fast, and the smartest shoppers are eyeing one small zip bag with big promise.
Prices move, wishlists grow and time runs short. One compact trio is shaping up as the season’s shrewdest skincare spend, packing value while keeping routines simple.
Why the timing matters
Late autumn brings a flurry of limited sets and bundled savings, and that’s when routines can be upgraded for less. Boots’ Beauty Icons series lands squarely in that window, using brand-led edits to bring cult formulas down to giftable prices. The Boots x Drunk Elephant Beauty Icons Gift Set is pitched at £35 while claiming a product value close to £69. That price positioning nudges it into the sweet spot for a self-gift or a present with substance, not just pretty packaging.
£35 now for a claimed £69 value. One full-size hero inside already matches the set’s ticket price.
What’s inside the Boots x Drunk Elephant bag
The curation is lean and deliberate: cleanse, moisturise, add glow. It arrives in a padded, duvet-soft zip bag that can live on as a travel pouch or gym kit tidy.
- Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops 30ml (full size)
- Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream 15ml (travel size)
- Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser 60ml (travel size)
|Product
|Size
|Typical price alone
|What it brings
|D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops
|30ml
|£35
|Customisable bronze tint with antioxidant oils and extracts
|Lala Retro Whipped Cream
|15ml
|~£17.40 (equivalent)
|Rich, replenishing moisturiser with ceramide-friendly texture
|Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
|60ml
|~£15
|Gentle gel cleanser to remove SPF, city grime and light makeup
|Total stated value
|—
|~£67–£69
|Versus £35 as a set, roughly 50% off the combined price
How each step earns its place
Beste No. 9 is the scene-setter. A jelly cleanser tends to suit most skin types in autumn and winter, cutting through daily SPF and pollution without stripping. Lala Retro follows with cushioning moisture. Its whipped texture helps soften tight-feeling skin after central heating or blustery commutes. D-Bronzi closes the loop by lending a sheer, warm tint that offsets the dullness that often creeps in when daylight shrinks.
Add one to two D-Bronzi drops to moisturiser for subtle warmth. Keep SPF as a separate final layer.
Who stands to benefit most
If you crave glow without a foundation mask, D-Bronzi gives control over depth. You can micro-dose for weekday subtlety or dial up for Friday night. Dry and combination skins often enjoy the pairing of Lala Retro’s plush feel with a bronze boost. Oily skins might prefer a lightweight gel moisturiser under D-Bronzi; the drops blend with most textures.
Gift-wise, the trio suits skincare-curious teens, time-poor parents and frequent travellers who want compact sizes without downgrading formulas. The full-size drops make the set feel substantial, rather than a sampler bag that runs out by New Year.
How to build a simple routine around it
- Morning: cleanse with Beste No. 9, apply Lala Retro, mix 1–2 D-Bronzi drops into moisturiser, then finish with a broad-spectrum SPF 30+ on top.
- Evening: double cleanse if wearing long-wear makeup, then a thin layer of Lala Retro. Add an acid or retinoid on alternate nights if already in your routine.
- Weekends: mix D-Bronzi with body lotion across collarbones for a faint, healthy tint without streaks.
The value case for cautious buyers
At £35, the full-size D-Bronzi covers the outlay. The two travel sizes and the pouch become the margin of value rather than the core reason to buy. Boots frames the bundle as worth around £69; typical individual pricing tallies close to that figure. That brings the saving to roughly £34, which is meaningful in a month crowded with spending decisions.
Worth noting: sets move quickly as gifting ramps up, and stock tends to vary by store. If you’re weighing it against another Icons edit, scan the hero sizes. A set anchored by a full-size product usually delivers firmer value than three minis priced up by branding.
How Drunk Elephant positions these formulas
The brand leans on a “mix it” approach, suggesting cocktails of serums, creams and boosters to suit mood and weather. D-Bronzi sits in that lane, supplying antioxidants such as white tea and cocoa extract with marula and blackcurrant oils, plus vitamin E and peptides. Lala Retro behaves like a barrier-comfort layer, while Beste No. 9 aims for a thorough but non-squeaky clean. The trio spans daily basics without pushing actives that need careful scheduling.
Questions shoppers ask right now
Will the tint suit fair skin?
Yes, if used sparingly. Start with half a drop mixed into moisturiser, then build. On deep skin tones, two drops can enhance radiance without ashiness.
Can I blend D-Bronzi with sunscreen?
Keep SPF as a distinct final step. Mixing colour drops into sunscreen may alter even coverage. Apply moisturiser mixed with D-Bronzi first, then put SPF on top.
Is it travel-friendly?
The pouch and two minis pack easily, and the 30ml D-Bronzi sits within hand luggage liquid rules when partly used. Snap a photo of the labels if decanting.
What about sensitivity?
Patch test on the jawline for two evenings. If you use retinoids or acids, introduce the cleanser and moisturiser on off-nights to reduce the chance of temporary redness.
How long will it last?
A 30ml D-Bronzi can stretch two to three months with daily micro-dosing. The minis cover several weeks of regular use, enough to judge fit before any full-size upgrades.
Other Beauty Icons sets to watch
Boots has rotated edits with brands across makeup and haircare, including Nars and Redken, commonly positioned at about half their separate pricing. The strategy is consistent: anchor the bag with at least one notable size, then round it with complementary minis. If you’re choosing between categories, consider where your routine has the biggest gap. A hair repair duo may beat another cleanser if your ends are stressed by blow-drying.
Extra tips to squeeze more value
Blend D-Bronzi with body lotion for legs or arms when tights come off indoors. Layer Lala Retro over a hydrating serum on nights when radiators dry the air. Use Beste No. 9 as a second cleanse after a balm to clear long-wear mascara without tugging. If gifting, add a note with a simple routine and patch-test advice; it raises the chance the set gets used and loved rather than shelved.
Budget-wise, compare this £35 spend with your next planned foundation or bronzer. If a sheer, skincare-first tint replaces a makeup step three days a week, the set delivers both a cost and time saving. Rotate carefully if you have active-heavy routines, and keep SPF unblended for reliable protection when winter sun appears between showers.