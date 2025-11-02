You swap takeaways for £5 Jerusalem artichoke soup: 8 ingredients, 20 minutes, creamy comfort

Cold nights are back, and a retro root is stealing the limelight with quiet charm, thrift and silken spoonfuls.
Across Britain, cooks are reaching for Jerusalem artichokes and a pot, drawn by a bowl that feels generous, costs little and brings depth. The result lands somewhere between artichoke and toasted hazelnut, wrapped in cream. It suits busy weeknights, looks smart at the table, and turns a humble root into something you actually crave.
Why a forgotten root is suddenly on your table
Jerusalem artichokes arrive as markets turn bronze and damp. The knobbly tubers peel easily, cook fast and carry a delicate flavour that does not bully other ingredients. They sit in the same family as sunflowers, which hints at their gentle sweetness. Once simmered, they blend to a silky texture that makes a simple soup feel like a treat.
Money matters, and a pot for about £5 that feeds four draws attention. The method is simple. The ingredient list is short. The pay-off is big on comfort. It also uses what the season gives, which keeps things fresh and varied as temperatures drop.
The appeal is direct: 8 ingredients, around £1.25 a bowl, and a texture as smooth as you can whisk into a weekday.
At a glance
|Serves
|4 generous bowls
|Hands-on time
|10 minutes
|Simmer time
|20 minutes
|Approximate cost
|£5 for the pot
|Keep in the fridge
|2–3 days in a sealed container
What you need
The short shopping list that makes it sing
- 800 g Jerusalem artichokes, firm and unblemished
- 1 large shallot
- 700 ml hot vegetable stock
- 150 ml thick crème fraîche or double cream
- 20 g butter
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Optional: a pinch of nutmeg or Timut pepper
Choose artichokes that feel heavy for their size. A fragrant shallot lifts their sweetness. Stock needs to be well seasoned before it hits the pan. Cream brings gloss and balance, turning a decent soup into one that sits proudly in a shallow bowl.
Cream is the quiet workhorse here: it rounds edges, carries aroma and gives that soft, velvety finish.
The method that keeps the sweetness intact
Peel, sweat and add gentle colour
Scrub, peel and cut the Jerusalem artichokes into small, even cubes. Melt butter in a roomy saucepan over medium heat. Soften the finely sliced shallot until translucent. Add the artichokes and let them take on the faintest gold. This brief colouring teases out a nutty note without bitterness.
Simmer low and slow enough
Pour in the hot vegetable stock. Bring to a gentle simmer, cover and cook for about 20 minutes. Aim for pieces that crush easily with a spoon. The flavour stays bright when the pot hums rather than boils.
Blend silky and finish off the heat
Blend until the texture turns completely smooth. Stir in the crème fraîche or double cream away from the heat. Blend again for an airy gloss. Check salt. Grind in black pepper. Add a whisper of nutmeg if you like warmth on the finish.
Keep the cream away from a rolling boil. Add it off the heat and the soup stays glossy and stable.
Tiny upgrades that bring big returns
Texture plays that win every time
- Scatter crushed toasted hazelnuts for crunch and aroma.
- Fry wafer-thin Jerusalem artichoke slices into chips for contrast.
- Swirl a teaspoon of hazelnut oil or extra crème fraîche before serving.
- Add snipped chives for a fresh, sharp lift.
Make it dinner with minimal effort
Serve with thick soldiers of grilled country bread. If you need more protein, slip in a poached egg and let the yolk run into the soup. The bowl moves from starter to full meal in a minute.
Kitchen know‑how that keeps it smooth
How to get rid of stray fibres
For an extra-fine finish, pass the blended soup through a sieve into a clean pan. The texture turns restaurant-smooth with one simple move. It also reheats more evenly.
Heat, hold and store with confidence
Warm leftovers gently on the hob and avoid boiling. The flavour stays round, and the cream keeps its sheen. In the fridge, two or three days is the sweet spot. The soup thickens as it sits, so loosen with a splash of hot stock or water when reheating.
Fridge life: 2–3 days. Reheat gently. No boiling. Add a splash of stock to bring it back to silky.
Why this flavour works
The artichoke-like note that keeps you coming back
Jerusalem artichokes carry a clean, artichoke-adjacent flavour that feels both familiar and new. Cream tucks that note into something plush. Shallot sits in the background and ties the pieces together. A hit of pepper snaps everything into focus at the end of each spoonful.
Extra guidance for savvy cooks
Shopping, swaps and serving ideas
- Pick tubers with tight skins and no soft spots. Smaller bulbs tend to be sweeter.
- No crème fraîche? Use double cream for richness or a splash of whole milk for a lighter bowl.
- Dairy‑free option: oat cream gives a clean, neutral body, while almond cream adds nutty depth.
- For a smarter finish, dust with mild chilli such as Espelette or a crack of Timut pepper.
Budget and timing you can bank on
A standard basket covers this pot for about £5. That delivers four bowls in half an hour from chopping board to table. The method is forgiving, so you can cook on a weeknight without fuss and still plate something that feels special.
Useful notes on health and digestion
What to know about inulin and comfort
Jerusalem artichokes contain inulin, a prebiotic fibre that feeds gut bacteria. Some people feel gassy after large servings. If that sounds familiar, keep portions moderate at first. You can also parboil the cubes for a few minutes, drain, then proceed with the recipe; that simple step can make the bowl gentler.
Ideas for stretching the base
Spin the soup into new meals
- Fold in sautéed mushrooms for an earthier take.
- Stir through a handful of grated parmesan for extra umami.
- Serve a small cup alongside grilled fish or roast chicken to turn a plate into a set menu.
One base, many routes: garnish boldly, add a poached egg, or pair with toast for a quick full meal.
If you are planning ahead, make a double batch and chill the second pot. It holds well for midweek lunches and quick suppers. Freeze portions without the cream, then blend in the dairy after reheating for a fresh, just‑made texture. A little planning turns a £5 pot into several easy wins across the week.
For wine, a light chenin blanc or a soft pinot blanc flatters the sweet nuttiness without shouting. If you prefer soft drinks, a dry apple juice or a lightly sparkling water with a twist of lemon cuts through the richness and refreshes the palate between spoonfuls.