Your £8.99 winter upgrade: will this Lidl wool-blend jumper in 3 colours sell out before you do?

Prices are rising, heating stays low, and wardrobes need work. One smart knit is vying for a spot in your rotation.
As the cold sets in, a budget cable knit from Lidl is landing in stores, promising warmth, versatility and a sub-£10 price that turns heads.
What you need to know before 2 November
Lidl is dropping the Esmara wool-blend cable knit in UK stores from Thursday 2 November. The price is £8.99. There’s no online option and stock is limited by branch. Expect sizes S to L, roughly aligning with UK 10–16. The hero piece comes in a creamy white with a mock neck, while a round-neck cut arrives in red and brown at the same price.
In-store only. £8.99. Launch date: Thursday 2 November. Expect fast sell-through on core sizes.
- Price point: £8.99, paid at the till in-store.
- Fabric: wool blend with recycled fibres for warmth without bulk.
- Cuts: mock neck in white; round neck in red and brown.
- Feel: soft handle, midweight knit, easy to layer.
- Pairings: jeans, midi skirts, tailored trousers and winter boots.
Fabric, fit and feel
The knit uses a classic cable pattern, which adds texture and traps air for insulation. The wool content boosts warmth, while recycled fibres help keep weight down and improve durability. The mock neck sits higher than a crew, yet it avoids the full coverage of a roll neck, so you stay warm without feeling boxed in. Ribbed cuffs and hem seal in heat and help the jumper hold its shape between washes.
Expect a regular fit through the body with enough ease for a thermal layer. The white version brightens winter palettes and works with monochrome basics or denim; the red and brown options pair well with camel coats, black trousers and trainers.
Care guide for the wool blend
- Wash cold on a gentle cycle and use a mild detergent.
- Dry flat on a towel to maintain shape; avoid the tumble dryer.
- De-pill with a fabric comb when needed; go lightly over cables.
- Store folded, not on a hanger, to prevent shoulder stretch.
- Consider a washing bag to cut microfibre shedding into waterways.
How it stacks up on the high street
The Lidl knit undercuts similar styles by a wide margin. Here’s a snapshot of current alternatives shoppers will recognise.
|Retailer
|Style/material
|Price
|Sizes noted
|What to know
|Lidl (Esmara)
|Cable knit, wool blend with recycled fibres
|£8.99
|S–L (approx. UK 10–16)
|In-store only from 2 Nov; white mock neck plus red/brown crew
|Marks & Spencer
|Cable knit with cotton
|£40.00
|Most sizes online at time of writing
|Higher cotton content; classic fit
|M&S (pointelle)
|Chunky pointelle, with wool
|£46.00
|Varies by size/colour
|Decorative knit pattern, heavier handle
|New Look
|Cream cable, chunky
|£22.00 (sale)
|Varies by store/online
|Raglan sleeves; looser drape
|George at Asda
|Cream cable, chunky
|£17.60 (reduced)
|Supermarket stock
|Everyday fit; easy-care fibres
Against £40 at M&S, the Lidl price saves you £31; against £22 at New Look, you’re £13.01 better off.
Cost-per-wear at a glance
Wear it twice a week for 16 winter weeks and you clock 32 wears. That gives a cost-per-wear of roughly 28p. Stretch to three wears per week across the same span and you hit 48 wears, taking cost-per-wear to around 19p. Factor in spring and autumn layering and those numbers drop again.
Style it three ways
- School run and errands: white mock-neck jumper, straight-leg blue jeans, beige winter boots and an oversized scarf.
- Office smart-casual: brown crew-neck version, black midi skirt, opaque tights, loafers and a tailored coat.
- Weekend warm-up: red crew-neck, dark denim, quilted gilet, beanie and leather trainers.
Other Lidl seasonal buys to consider
Bargain hunters will spot more cold-weather pieces alongside the jumpers. Esmara brown boots come in at £8.99, offering a cosy, UGG-inspired look for less. A Cien hair straightening brush is £12.99, handy for quick school-run grooming or office-ready hair in minutes. Waterproof beige winter boots sit at £17.99 for Lidl Plus members, or £22.99 for non-members, so membership trims a neat £5.
No online basket here. Plan a store visit and move fast on core colours and sizes.
Sizing and shopping tips
Arrive early on launch day for the best size spread. Try two sizes if you like a slouchier fit over shirts. Check that shoulder seams sit on the edge of your shoulders; seams dropping too far can make layers bunch under coats. Lift your arms to test sleeve length with movement. Scan the fibre label and aim for a blend that balances softness with resilience. If your store allows, hold the knit against a darker top to see how dense the cable is and whether it risks transparency in bright light.
Make your budget work harder
- Set a spend cap for winter basics and track cost-per-wear for each new piece.
- Anchor outfits with neutral tones, then rotate a brighter knit for lift.
- Choose accessories that work across looks: one scarf, one belt, one beanie.
Warmth, sustainability and care details you asked about
Wool blends often regulate temperature better than pure synthetics because the fibres trap warm air yet breathe during commutes. Recycled content keeps material use in check and can bolster resistance to stretching compared with high-wool knits. Pilling can occur where backpacks rub; a gentle comb restores the surface. If you share laundry with family, wash this knit inside out on a short, cool cycle and reshape while damp. A mesh laundry bag catches lint and helps reduce fibre loss.
Layering beats bulk. Slip a thin thermal or long-sleeve top beneath the jumper and you can dial the thermostat down a notch. Pair with a lined coat rather than a heavy unlined one to avoid the marshmallow effect. If you run warm on public transport, the mock neck gives coverage without the heat of a roll neck, while a crew-neck version welcomes a shirt collar or a breathable base layer.