Your high street just gained Søstrene Grene’s 61st UK shop: will you rush for £2 homeware and 200 new lines?

Shoppers chase small treats and simple style as a fresh name lands on a busy Sussex retail strip this week.
Danish homeware chain Søstrene Grene has opened in Crawley, marking the brand’s 61st UK location. The arrival brings the label’s tidy mix of Scandi design and pocket‑friendly prices to a town where families, commuters and first‑time renters hunt for quick wins that lift a room without draining a budget.
Søstrene Grene’s new Crawley store is the brand’s 61st in the UK, underscoring a rapid nationwide roll‑out.
Scandi style, small prices
The chain trades on calm palettes, natural textures and seasonal edits. Shoppers tend to sweep up baskets, frames, candles and kitchen basics alongside craft supplies and small furniture. The offer suits tight budgets and small spaces. It also leans into gifting, with rotating ranges that change every few weeks to nudge repeat visits.
What you’ll find on shelves
- Storage: seagrass baskets, fabric boxes, under‑bed organisers.
- Tabletop: stoneware mugs, serving boards, linen placemats.
- Decor: frames, candles, vases, faux botanicals.
- Kitchen kit: utensils, jars, baking tins, tea towels.
- Craft and kids: paints, paper goods, small toys, party accessories.
- Small furniture: stools, side tables, peg rails when in stock.
Typical price guide
|Item
|Examples
|Usual price band
|Candles
|tea lights, pillar, scented
|£1.50–£6
|Frames
|A5 to A3, wood or metal
|£2–£12
|Baskets
|seagrass, cotton, wire
|£3–£18
|Kitchenware
|utensils, jars, ovenware
|£2–£25
|Soft furnishings
|cushion covers, throws
|£5–£30
|Small furniture
|stools, side tables
|£15–£45
The point is range and rhythm. New limited runs keep stock moving, while core basics anchor the aisles. That formula has underpinned the brand since its beginnings in the 1970s in Aarhus, Denmark, where the founders built a store concept around short, enticing corridors and frequent novelty at low price points.
High street stakes in 2025
Crawley’s town centre serves a large catchment boosted by Gatwick’s workforce and nearby new‑build estates. Homeware suits that mix. Renters and first‑time buyers need low‑commitment pieces. Landlords refresh lets fast. Workers want quick gifts before a shift. A well‑priced Scandi chain slots neatly into that pattern and can lift footfall for neighbouring units.
A 61‑store footprint signals long‑term commitment to British high streets and steady demand for budget decor.
Why Crawley?
The town sits on key rail routes and near the M23, so weekend and evening trade can be strong. Retail parks pull big‑ticket traffic, but the high street still wins on small, impulsive buys. A compact, browse‑friendly format gives Søstrene Grene an edge against larger box stores that focus on furniture. For the council and landlord, a fast‑moving variety retailer helps fill windows, brighten frontage and reduce voids.
What this could mean for shoppers
Competition in homeware often nudges prices down across a whole parade. Expect rivals to lean into promotions on frames, candles and storage. Seasonal gifting may sharpen too, as chains jostle for the same £5–£15 sweet spot. For families, that can free up cash for bigger household bills. For independents, the task shifts to curation and service: unusual makers, custom framing, or made‑to‑measure textiles that a chain cannot match.
Tips to shop smart
- Set a ceiling: pick a number, say £20, and use a basket not a trolley to curb extras.
- Time your visit: early weekday mornings and late afternoons often feel calmer than lunch peaks.
- Check materials: choose solid wood, stoneware or cotton blends over flimsy plastics for longer life.
- Match, don’t hoard: take a room photo and measurements to avoid duplicate buys.
- Scan labels: look for care instructions and wash temperatures that fit your routine.
Jobs and hours
Openings of this size typically create 15–25 roles across sales, stock and visual merchandising. Part‑time shifts suit students and parents, while weekends draw the heaviest demand. Most high street units trade roughly 9am to 6pm, with late nights on one weekday and shorter Sunday hours. Local listings will confirm exact times and any special launch slots.
How the chain wins repeat visits
Scarcity drives the model. Limited drops rotate each fortnight or so, urging you to buy now rather than wait. That brings energy, but it can fuel impulse. A simple tactic helps: pair one seasonal item with one core essential. For example, combine a new vase with a pack of durable tea towels. You still get freshness, but you anchor the spend in something useful.
Sustainability and quality checks
Low prices can raise questions around longevity. Look closely at stitching density on textiles, glaze consistency on ceramics and joinery on wooden items. Favour replaceable parts for items that wear, such as screw‑in chair feet or removable cushion covers. If you plan a room refresh, consider a “one in, one out” rule to keep clutter down and reduce waste. Many chains now publish materials policies; a quick in‑store check can guide picks toward FSC‑certified wood or recycled textiles if available.
What locals can do next
If you want a quick style lift this month, try a three‑piece update under £25: a neutral cushion cover (£6–£10), a small vase (£4–£8) and a cotton tea towel pair (£4–£6). Place the vase on a stack of books to add height, swap in the cushion for seasonal texture, and refresh the kitchen rail. Small, consistent tweaks can shift a room’s mood without major spend.
For renters, aim for items that move easily when you change addresses: collapsible storage, lightweight side tables and frames with removable mats. Add adhesive hooks rather than nails to protect deposits. If you furnish from scratch, stage it: week one for lighting and textiles, week two for storage, week three for decor. That sequence spreads cost and reveals gaps you actually need to fill, not just want in the moment.
Headline value sits around £2–£5 for many small lines, but the real savings come from buying only what fits your space.
The Crawley opening adds choice at a time when households balance taste with tight budgets. With 61 UK stores now trading, Søstrene Grene has the scale to keep prices sharp and ranges fresh. Used wisely, that can help you shape a calmer, more functional home for less, one basket at a time.