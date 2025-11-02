Your kids begged for it last year: can this 6-ingredient, 12-minute spread beat the £3.49 jar?

Autumn bites back, and kitchens grow warm again. Families reach for jars, spoons and small rituals that quiet weekday chaos.
The school run returns, leaves fall, and the afternoon snack takes centre stage. You want comfort, speed and value without a label dictating taste.
The homemade contender people are whispering about
A silky chocolate–hazelnut spread is sweeping family kitchens, built on six cupboard staples and a blender. It spreads like a dream, keeps its shine, and tips the balance towards real flavour over long lists of additives. Parents say it wins because children read the ingredients aloud and can count them on one hand.
6 ingredients. About 12 minutes. Up to 2 weeks at room temperature. You control the sweetness and the salt.
What you need, and why it works
- 200 g whole hazelnuts — roasting unlocks aroma and natural oils for a creamy finish
- 100 g dark cooking chocolate (64% cocoa or higher) — depth, gloss and snap when cooled
- 70 g icing sugar — fine crystals blend cleanly without graininess
- 2 tbsp neutral oil (sunflower or grapeseed) — looser texture and shine without flavour shift
- 1 pinch fine salt — rounds bitterness and brightens hazelnut notes
- 1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder (optional) — extra cocoa punch and colour
Method that delivers café-level smoothness
Heat the oven to 180°C. Roast the hazelnuts on a lined tray for 10 to 12 minutes, until skins split and the kitchen smells nutty. Rub the nuts in a clean tea towel to shed most skins. Tip the hot nuts into a strong blender. Blitz until you pass the crumb stage, then the paste stage, and reach a glossy nut butter. This takes patience, and the oils must release fully.
Add icing sugar, salt and cocoa powder if using. Blend again. Melt the chocolate gently over simmering water or at low power in a microwave. Pour the melted chocolate and oil into the blender. Process until the texture turns fully smooth and spreadable, with no visible flecks. Taste and adjust sweetness by a teaspoon at a time if you must.
Spoon the warm spread into a clean, sterilised jar. Cool with the lid ajar, then seal. Keep in a cool, dark corner of the kitchen. Stir before serving if it settles.
Blend longer than you think. The moment the spread turns silky is the moment it starts to shine on toast.
Will it actually save you money?
Household budgets feel every small change. A quick kitchen audit shows where this recipe lands compared with a 400 g supermarket jar priced at £3.49 this month.
|Item
|Quantity used
|Typical UK price
|Cost in recipe
|Hazelnuts
|200 g
|£10.00/kg (bulk)
|£2.00
|Dark chocolate
|100 g
|£1.00/100 g bar
|£1.00
|Icing sugar
|70 g
|£0.90/kg
|£0.06
|Neutral oil
|2 tbsp (24 g)
|£2.00/litre
|£0.05
|Salt and cocoa (optional)
|Pinch / 1 tbsp
|£0.10
|£0.10
|Estimated total
|~370 g spread
|£3.21
You get roughly 350 to 400 g of spread per batch. That places the homemade jar at about 80p to 92p per 100 g. A typical branded jar often sits above £1.00 per 100 g, and some premium options climb higher. You also get fewer stabilisers and a bolder nut profile.
Per spoonful, you pay less than the big jar and gain control over sugar, salt and cocoa strength.
Flavour twists that win over mixed crowds
Small changes help the spread fit your table. Children often prefer a softer, milkier note. Adults might chase a deeper roast and a savoury edge.
- Swap in milk chocolate for half the dark chocolate for a sweeter jar
- Stir in 1 tsp vanilla extract for a rounder finish
- Add 1 tsp instant coffee to sharpen the cocoa
- Fold in chopped toasted hazelnuts at the end for crunch
- Dust the top with a few flakes of sea salt just before serving
Pairings that make weekdays feel like weekends
Spread thinly on warm sourdough to balance sweetness with tang. Spoon over pancakes to turn breakfast into an event. Brush inside brioche buns for packed lunches that travel well. Pair with poached pears for a dinner-party dessert that needs no extra garnish. A whisper of red fruit jam on the plate brings brightness.
For bakers, whisk a spoonful into mascarpone for a quick frosting. Roll it into a Swiss roll while the sponge is still flexible. Marble it through brownie batter for ripples that stay soft after baking.
Texture, storage and safety, made simple
Texture lives or dies on how long you blend. If the spread looks thick and dull, keep going. The change is visible and sudden. A teaspoon of oil can loosen a stiff batch, but add slowly to avoid a greasy mouthfeel.
Store the jar in a cool, dark place for up to two weeks. Light and heat dull flavour and can separate oils. If oil rises, stir it back in. Use a clean spoon each time to cut the risk of mould. For longer keeping, refrigerate for up to a month; let it sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving to regain softness.
Mind allergies and cross-contamination if you bake for a group. Label jars clearly. Keep nuts away from children’s lunch tables if your school has nut-free rules.
Portions, nutrition and swaps you might try
A 15 g serving spreads a slice and lands near 85 to 95 kcal, depending on chocolate choice. Reduce icing sugar by 10 g for a darker profile without losing spreadability. Replace part of the hazelnuts with roasted almonds for a lighter, marzipan-like note. A cocoa nib sprinkle introduces gentle crunch without extra sweetness.
One batch covers 20 to 24 slices. That’s a fortnight of after-school toast for most families.
What this means for your next shop
This jar asks for small effort and gives back control. You set the roast level, the cocoa strength and the sweetness. You decide if £3.49 buys convenience or if 12 minutes at home buys flavour, value and a kitchen that smells like toasted hazelnuts.
Try a side-by-side test. Spread the homemade on one half of a slice and a shop jar on the other. Ask your household to choose blind. Note texture, aroma and aftertaste. Keep a tally over a week. If your family votes for the blender batch, scale up, label the jars, and time your roasting session for Sunday night. The school week will thank you.