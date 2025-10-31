Your PIP could last a decade: are you in the 6 conditions likely to get 5+ years and £187 a week?

Benefit rules can feel opaque when support spans months for some and years for others. Fresh data offers clearer signposts.
The latest official figures show Personal Independence Payment is reaching more people than ever, and award lengths are stretching in certain cases. For many claimants, the question is not only “how much?” but also “how long?”. New evidence points to six health categories where longer awards are increasingly common.
What the new DWP figures reveal
Across Great Britain, 3,744,671 people are now receiving PIP. Of those, 1,631,688 have a “light touch” review recorded, typically linked to longer or ongoing awards. In total, 44% of claimants hold an award lasting five years or more, although the exact span above five years is not broken down in the statistics.
PIP currently ranges from £29.20 to £187.45 per week, up to £749.80 every four weeks for those on both enhanced components.
The Department for Work and Pensions stresses that award length is based on the impact of a condition on daily life and mobility, not solely on the diagnosis. Reforms to disability benefits policy are slated for next year, but the data already shows a clear pattern in who receives the longest PIP support.
Six conditions most likely to receive 5+ year awards
While any condition can lead to a long award if the functional impact is substantial and sustained, these categories currently see the highest share of five-years-plus outcomes, as at the end of April 2025:
|Condition
|Claimants
|With 5+ year awards
|Light touch reviews
|Visual disease
|58,539
|65%
|38,112
|Musculoskeletal disease (general)
|697,476
|52%
|365,238
|Neurological disease
|472,121
|53.4%
|252,214
|Respiratory disease
|137,957
|48.3%
|66,647
|Autoimmune disease (connective tissue)
|19,921
|46.7%
|9,310
|Musculoskeletal disease (regional)
|440,684
|46%
|202,317
Award length follows the functional picture: stable or worsening needs tend to support longer, less frequent reviews.
For visual conditions, nearly two in three claimants now hold awards lasting five years or more. Neurological conditions such as epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and muscular dystrophy also see a majority receiving longer awards. Musculoskeletal disorders — both widespread and regional — make up a large number of cases, reflecting the common and often enduring nature of pain, stiffness and reduced mobility. Respiratory and connective tissue diseases sit just below the 50% mark, but still show a strong trend towards extended support.
How award lengths work
Limited-term awards
Some people are granted a fixed award for up to two years. These are generally not reviewed during the term. They are used where improvement is reasonably expected within that period.
Ongoing awards with a light-touch review
Others receive an ongoing award, with a light-touch review scheduled around the 10-year point. This approach is common where needs are stable or likely to deteriorate.
- Needs are very stable and unlikely to change much over time.
- High level needs are expected to remain or gradually worsen.
- The planned review coincides with, or falls at, State Pension age.
- A claim is managed under special rules at or beyond State Pension age.
Reviews in these cases are usually handled without a face-to-face assessment. Paper checks, telephone calls or other light-touch methods are used to confirm that support still matches need.
Who can qualify and what assessors look for
To be eligible, you generally need difficulties with daily living, moving around, or both, for at least three months, and expect them to persist for a minimum of nine months. You usually must have lived in the UK for two of the last three years and be present when applying.
Assessors consider whether you can complete activities safely, reliably and in a reasonable time. They also look at the help you need from people or equipment. Common activities that count include:
- Preparing meals, eating and drinking.
- Washing, bathing and managing toilet needs.
- Dressing and undressing.
- Communication, reading and understanding information.
- Managing medication and therapies.
- Budgeting and making financial decisions.
- Engaging with other people face to face.
- Planning and following journeys.
- Physical mobility and leaving the home.
Most claimants are reviewed from time to time, regardless of award length, to keep support aligned with current needs.
Rates and how PIP is paid
PIP is paid every four weeks in most cases, directly into your bank, building society or credit union account. The benefit has two components — daily living and mobility — each paid at either a standard or enhanced rate, depending on impact.
- Daily living: £73.90 (standard) or £110.40 (enhanced) per week.
- Mobility: £29.20 (standard) or £77.05 (enhanced) per week.
The combined maximum is £187.45 per week, or £749.80 over four weeks. PIP is tax-free and not means-tested, so earnings and savings do not reduce the award. Receiving the enhanced mobility component can also open access to the Motability Scheme for a leased car, scooter or powered wheelchair.
What this means for you
If you live with a condition in one of the categories above — or any long-term health condition that limits daily life — a longer award may be possible when evidence shows stable or progressive needs. Clear medical records, details of aids and adaptations, and examples from daily routines add weight to your case.
When starting a new claim, you will need key details to hand:
- Your contact information and date of birth.
- Your National Insurance number.
- Bank or building society account details.
- The name and contact details of your GP or health professional.
- Dates and addresses for hospital stays, care placements or time abroad.
Two quick examples to benchmark your expectations
- A person with progressive multiple sclerosis who uses a wheelchair and needs help with personal care is more likely to see an ongoing award with a light-touch review, because needs are high and unlikely to improve.
- Someone with regional osteoarthritis whose pain and mobility fluctuate but remain functionally limiting could receive a multi-year award, especially where walking distance, dressing and meal preparation are consistently affected.
Common pitfalls and practical tips
- Describe your worst days and how often they occur. Consistency across your form and medical notes helps.
- List all aids you rely on, from perching stools to grab rails or communication devices. Aids count as needing help.
- Keep a short diary for a week. Timings and difficulties provide concrete evidence.
- Tell the DWP if your condition changes. An improvement or deterioration can trigger a reassessment or different rate.
- Ask for reasonable adjustments if needed at assessment, including home, phone or video options.
Useful extras that many people miss
PIP can be paid alongside wages, Universal Credit or legacy benefits. In some cases it can increase other entitlements through premiums. If you receive the enhanced mobility rate, look at blue badge eligibility and travel concessions in your local area. If you receive daily living, check whether a carer could claim Carer’s Allowance for providing 35 hours of care each week.
If you are near State Pension age, note that light-touch reviews can be set around that milestone. Those under special rules for end of life can have faster decisions and weekly payments. A benefits adviser or welfare rights service can help you map the right evidence to the activities used in the PIP assessment, which often makes a decisive difference to both rate and award length.