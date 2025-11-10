Your school-run saviour for £28: is Regatta’s £70 waterproof jacket the autumn buy families need?

Rain sneaks back into the forecast as budgets tighten, and Britons hunt for warm, dry layers that still look smart.
One high-street outdoor name has cut the price of a crowd-pleasing quilted jacket just as the weather turns. The question for many readers is simple: does this bargain actually keep you dry and comfortable on real British days, and is it stylish enough to wear everywhere?
What’s the deal and who is it for
Regatta has reduced the women’s Courcelle II Quilted Jacket in Brightest Blue from £70 to £28, a clear 60% saving. It’s pitched as everyday outerwear for changeable conditions, from school gates and station platforms to weekend countryside strolls. The appeal lies in its mix of water-shedding fabric, synthetic insulation that feels like down, and a shape that reads more “city smart” than “trail technical”.
Now £28 from £70 — a 60% markdown on a quilted, water-repellent jacket designed for daily autumn wear.
|Model
|Regatta Courcelle II Quilted Jacket
|Price
|£28 (RRP £70)
|Savings
|60%
|Shell fabric
|20d polyamide, approx. 37gsm
|Weather protection
|Durable water-repellent (DWR) finish
|Insulation
|Warmloft synthetic, down-touch, 140g fill
|Colour
|Brightest Blue
|Pockets
|Two lower welt pockets, one internal zipped pocket
|Fit details
|Dropped shoulders, relaxed fit, curved hem, jacquard stripe lining
Weather protection without the weight
The outer uses a fine 20-denier polyamide with a durable water-repellent treatment. Showers bead and roll off rather than soaking in, which keeps the surface dry to the touch and speeds drying after rainfall. It also helps block chilly breezes without feeling stiff. At around 37gsm, the shell remains light, so you avoid that heavy, swishy feel some coats have.
Inside, Regatta’s Warmloft synthetic fill mimics the loft and hand feel of down at a quoted 140g fill weight. Synthetic fibres retain warmth better if caught by drizzle and tend to recover quicker on the hanger. For commutes, dog walks and playground duty, that blend of fast-drying puff and water-shedding outer fabric is practical. You get a snug microclimate without the bulk that can make a jacket awkward on buses and busy pavements.
Warm without bulk, with a water-beading shell that copes well with stop-start showers and breezy platforms.
Design details you actually notice
Style touches lift this beyond typical utility wear. A curved hem softens the profile and offers extra coverage when bending or sitting on damp benches. Dropped shoulders help the jacket fall cleanly over jumpers while keeping movement easy. The subtle jacquard lining adds a bit of polish when you take it off in cafés or classrooms.
Practical storage hasn’t been forgotten. Two lower welt pockets warm hands on cold mornings, while an internal zipped pocket keeps a bank card, key or pass safe on the move. Those simple conveniences make a difference day to day.
- Dropped-shoulder cut slips smoothly over knitwear without feeling tight.
- Curved hem gives a neater line and a touch more back coverage in showers.
- Internal zip pocket secures essentials when you don’t want to carry a bag.
How it performs in everyday British weather
For light to moderate rain and gusty spells, the DWR finish and tightly woven shell hold their own. The jacket beads water effectively during typical stop-start showers, the kind that turn up between 8 and 9am or just as you leave work. In prolonged, heavy downpours, any DWR-treated fabric will eventually wet through; pairing with an umbrella keeps you comfortable if the forecast threatens hours of rain.
The insulation sits in the “cosy, not sweltering” bracket. Worn over a cotton long-sleeve, it suits 8–14°C days. Layer over a fleece or wool jumper and you’re covered for colder snaps. Because the fill compresses easily, you can sit or drive without feeling restricted, and the jacket packs down into a tote or gym bag when the sun emerges.
Cost-per-wear maths
At £28, the numbers look friendly. Wear it three days a week for the next 16 rainy weeks and you notch 48 outings at roughly 58p per wear. Stretch that to 100 wears across autumn, winter and early spring and you’re at 28p per wear. This is the sort of purchase that quietly earns its keep by simply being the thing you grab most mornings.
Care tips to keep performance high
To maintain the water-beading effect, wash with a technical detergent and avoid fabric softeners, which can clog fibres. Tumble-dry on low or warm-iron briefly to help reactivate the DWR. When beading starts to fade, a spray-on or wash-in reproofing treatment restores performance. Spot clean the lining to keep that jacquard looking sharp.
What to consider before you buy
The listing highlights water-repellent technology rather than a membrane and seam taping, so treat this as a showerproof daily jacket rather than a storm shell. If you expect frequent, heavy rain, look for taped seams and a stated hydrostatic head rating in a different style. Colour is Brightest Blue, which punches through grey days but may not match every wardrobe; if you prefer muted tones, check whether other colours are discounted in your size.
There’s no explicit mention of a hood in the description. If you rely on a hood, plan to pair the jacket with a compact umbrella or a cap with a short brim for glare and drizzle. As with any sale, size availability can shift quickly, so checking your measurements against a size chart reduces return faff.
If you need true storm protection, look for taped seams and a waterproof membrane; this one is a showerproof, insulated daily layer.
Who will get the most from it
Parents dashing between car seats and classrooms, commuters who queue outside for buses, students crossing campus in changeable weather and anyone who wants a neat everyday layer that doesn’t scream “hiking” will get value here. The relaxed cut works over officewear and knitwear, and the pockets remove the need for a separate cardholder on quick errands.
Layering ideas and real-world pairings
On milder wet days, pair with a long-sleeve tee and straight-leg jeans, plus leather trainers for grip. For colder starts, add a mid-weight fleece and a ribbed beanie; swap trainers for ankle boots with a treaded sole. A lightweight scarf seals the neck gap created by dropped shoulders and helps trap warm air. If cycling, reflective accessories boost visibility against that bright blue.
A quick check-list before you hit buy
- Confirm your usual knitwear fits under the dropped-shoulder cut without pulling at the sleeves.
- Decide whether a hood matters for your routine; add a compact brolly if yes.
- Plan care: one bottle of technical wash and a spray-on reproof will extend performance through winter.
- Think calendar: school runs, fireworks night, Christmas markets and January sales queues all favour a warm, shower-ready layer.
The Courcelle II Quilted Jacket at £28 lands at a time when many wardrobes need a reliable, good-looking layer that shrugs off showers. The specification is honest about what it is: an insulated, water-repellent jacket for everyday life. Keep an umbrella handy for the truly rotten days and you’ll have a versatile coat that earns its place on the peg by the door.
If you’re weighing options, compare features against your week: how many minutes do you actually spend in the rain between shelter and transport, and how cold do you typically feel when standing still? That simple audit helps decide whether this light, warm, showerproof pick ticks the box, or whether you should step up to a taped, membrane-equipped shell layered over a thinner insulating mid-layer.