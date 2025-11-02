You’ve got 12 guests and no spare room: could Dunelm’s 180cm velvet sofa bed save your Christmas?

Your diary is filling, the spare room is full of wrapping paper, and the in‑laws have hinted about staying the night.
Hosts across Britain are bracing for the festive sleepover squeeze. One compact option is quietly earning attention: a foldable velvet sofa bed from Dunelm that works as a smart chair by day and converts into a guest-ready bed after dark.
Why a sofa bed matters this Christmas
December brings crowds, coats and chaos. Inflatable mattresses deflate, futons hog space, and single-use camp beds gather dust. A piece that sits beautifully in a living room yet turns into a proper sleeping surface solves two problems at once: extra seating for the party, and a ready bed when the evening winds down.
Dunelm’s Jackson velvet foldable single sofa bed targets that pinch point. It looks like an accent chair, then folds flat to a mattress length of 180 cm and width of 83 cm. Households short on spare rooms can slot it into a corner or under a window and keep it in service year-round rather than dragging a clunky frame out of the loft.
Chair by day, bed by night: 60 cm high as a seat, 180 cm long when opened, and light enough to move between rooms.
What the Jackson velvet foldable sofa bed offers
The design leans contemporary, with clean lines and piping that gives definition. The palette is rich: Orange Umber for a warm seasonal hit, Luxe Navy for a cool classic, and Olive for something softer. The backrest fixes at different angles, so it reads as a loungy chair when you’re not hosting overnight guests.
- Upholstery: soft velvet with piped edging for a tailored finish
- Chair dimensions: H 60 cm x W 83 cm x D 78 cm
- Bed dimensions: L 180 cm x W 83 cm
- Conversion: folds down quickly; backrest offers multiple positions
- Mobility: not heavy, so it can be moved where you need it on the night
- Colours: Orange Umber, Luxe Navy, Olive
- Scalability: place two side by side when you need a wider sleeping surface
A single unit suits a last‑minute sleepover without disrupting the look of your sitting room. Two aligned units create a generous platform for couples, while still giving you two separate chairs the rest of the year.
Size check: will your guest fit?
The open length is 180 cm. That’s comfortable for most adults, though anyone around 183 cm (6 ft) may prefer a pillow angled towards the corner or a diagonal position. Width at 83 cm provides the feel of a standard single. For couples, two units together reach 166 cm across, which exceeds the width of a UK double mattress at 135 cm, though length remains 180 cm.
Two Jacksons side by side = 166 cm wide. That’s wider than a UK double, ideal when you need instant extra capacity.
What buyers are actually saying
Early shoppers highlight easy conversion and real-world comfort. Several report it takes minutes to pull flat, with no awkward mechanisms. Style keeps coming up too: owners mention it looks like a proper chair rather than a compromise, so it doesn’t scream “guest bed” between visits.
Practical notes stand out. One review referenced squeezing it up a narrow staircase to a loft room without drama. Another said the sleep quality passed the guest test after several nights, with no complaints about support. Feedback points to a useful blend: decent comfort for short stays and an attractive profile the rest of the time.
Where it fits and how to style it
Think of it as a small accent chair that moonlights. Tuck it into a bay, near a radiator cover, or alongside a bookcase. The Orange Umber warms colder schemes, Luxe Navy sharpens greys and whites, and Olive pairs neatly with timber and brass. Add a woven throw for texture, and keep a compact side table that’s light enough to whisk away when you need the bed unfolded.
|Mode
|Dimensions
|Best spot
|Chair
|H 60 cm x W 83 cm x D 78 cm
|Living room corner, home office nook, guest room reading spot
|Bed
|L 180 cm x W 83 cm
|Open floor area with clear space at the foot for easy access
How to turn one room into a guest zone overnight
- Clear the path: move the coffee table and floor lamps before guests arrive.
- Stash bedding nearby: a breathable bag with a fitted sheet, light duvet and two pillows.
- Layer for comfort: add a slim mattress topper if a guest prefers a softer feel.
- Mind the light: keep a clip-on shade or eye mask handy for rooms without blackout curtains.
- Tackle noise: soft pads under chair feet stop scrapes and late-night creaks.
- Charge point: place an extension lead within reach for phones and hearing aids.
- Morning plan: fold the bed and air the bedding while the kettle boils to reclaim floor space.
Care and longevity
Velvet rewards light, regular care. Use a soft brush attachment to lift lint. Blot, don’t rub, if a spill occurs, and avoid soaking the pile. Rotate any loose cushion sections between uses to even out wear. If you expect frequent guests, a thin, washable protector helps keep the sleep surface fresh. Keep it out of direct sunlight to reduce fading, especially with deeper shades like Luxe Navy and Olive.
Quick care wins: gentle vacuuming, prompt blotting after spills, and a slim protector for overnight stays.
Who benefits most
Flat‑sharers and young families gain flexible seating that earns its keep. Home offices pick up a second role without swallowing space. Teen rooms get a chair that converts for sleepovers. Holiday hosts can create a “pop‑up” guest zone that looks intentional, not improvised.
The numbers that matter to you
- Footprint as a chair is compact at 83 cm width, so it slides into tight alcoves.
- Open length at 180 cm suits most adults for short visits of one to three nights.
- Pairing two units yields 166 cm width, giving couples ample shoulder room.
A few extra tricks for a better night’s sleep
Temperature swings can ruin rest during parties. Keep a light throw within arm’s reach so guests can adjust without waking the house. If your floors are hard, place a low‑pile rug beneath the bed zone to soften pressure on knees and quiet midnight trips to the bathroom. For taller guests, set the pillow slightly away from the back edge to gain a touch more effective legroom, or angle the sleeper diagonally when the room allows.
Looking past the holidays
When the tree comes down, the Jackson keeps earning its place. It reads as a neat lounge chair for weekday life, then flips to a reading lounger for Sunday afternoons. Two units pushed together become a wide, cushiony platform for film nights. That flexibility means you’re not buying a one‑season gadget; you’re adding a year‑round workhorse that still looks considered.
One piece, two jobs, zero clutter: a smart way to add seating now and sleeping space when guests ring the bell.