You’ve got 15 minutes and £3.20: can a warm lentil and roasted apple salad save your autumn dinners?

Short nights, tight schedules and colder kitchens push many of us toward warmer bowls that soothe yet protect time and budgets.
This week’s quiet hero is a 15-minute warm salad that marries earthy lentils with caramel-edged apples, toasted nuts and fresh herbs. It lands on the table fast, eats like a meal, and leans on supermarket staples you already trust.
Why you keep seeing warm salads on weeknight tables
The warm salad sits neatly between soup and a grain bowl. It gives heat without heaviness, and freshness without faff. Lentils anchor the plate with protein and fibre. Apples bring brightness and perfume. A nutty drizzle adds depth, while herbs keep it lively. You carry the bowl back to the sofa and feel fed, not sluggish.
15 minutes, £3.20, one pan: weeknight comfort without the midweek meltdown.
You will need (for two)
- 200 g green lentils (ready-cooked or pre-cooked; or 100 g dried, if you can spare extra time)
- 2 firm apples (sharp-sweet; think Bramley, Braeburn or Cox)
- 1 large shallot
- 30 g walnut pieces
- 2 tbsp walnut oil (or cold-pressed rapeseed oil)
- A small bunch of flat-leaf parsley
- 1 tsp light brown sugar
- Sea salt and black pepper
Optional add-ins: a spoon of soft goat’s cheese, a pinch of mixed spice or cinnamon, a handful of rocket or baby spinach.
Step-by-step: 15 minutes flat
1. Prep the produce
Core the apples and cut into wedges. Slice the shallot thinly. Roughly chop the walnuts. Rinse ready-cooked lentils in warm water and drain well.
2. Pan-roast the apples
Heat a wide pan over medium heat with 1 tbsp oil. Add the apples and the sugar. Cook 4–5 minutes, turning, until golden at the edges but still holding their shape. Tip to one side of the pan.
3. Build flavour
Add the remaining oil and the shallot to the clear side of the pan. Cook 1–2 minutes until glossy. Stir through the walnuts for 45 seconds to toast lightly.
4. Warm the lentils and finish
Fold the lentils through the pan, season boldly, and warm for 1–2 minutes. Off the heat, add chopped parsley. Taste and adjust salt, pepper and sweetness. Serve immediately while the fruit stays tender and the lentils stay bouncy.
The magic sits in the contrast: tart fruit, firm lentils, warm oil, fresh herbs and a pinch of sweetness.
Taste notes that work in British kitchens
Choose apples with a touch of acidity to keep the dish lively. Walnut oil adds a round, toasty note. If you prefer a gentler finish, use extra-virgin rapeseed oil and lift with 1 tsp wholegrain mustard or a dash of balsamic. A whisper of mixed spice or cinnamon brings a bakery warmth without turning the salad into pudding.
Cost, nutrition and footprint at a glance
|Per serving
|Amount
|Time
|15 minutes (using ready-cooked lentils)
|Cost
|£1.60 (about £3.20 for two)
|Calories
|~560 kcal
|Protein
|~24 g
|Fibre
|~15 g
|Carbohydrates
|~54 g
|Fat
|~26 g
|Estimated CO₂e
|~0.7 kg
Indicative costs use own-brand tins or pouches of lentils, seasonal apples, and a shared bottle of oil. Numbers vary by shop and region.
Under £2 per plate, over 20 g protein, and fibre that keeps you full till breakfast.
Smart swaps and fast upgrades
- No walnut oil? Use cold-pressed rapeseed oil and add 1 tsp wholegrain mustard.
- Nut-free? Swap walnuts for toasted pumpkin or sunflower seeds.
- No time to cook lentils? Use a 250 g pouch of ready-cooked green or Puy lentils.
- After creaminess? Crumble soft goat’s cheese or feta at the end.
- Want smoke? Crisp 60 g streaky bacon or lardons first, then cook apples in the rendered fat.
- Prefer pears? Firm Conference pears caramelise beautifully; cut slightly thicker to hold shape.
- Leafy lift? Toss through rocket or baby spinach just before serving.
Technique that keeps textures right
Heat matters. A lively pan gives colour fast and prevents the apples from slumping. Keep the lentils on the heat only long enough to warm; extended cooking turns them pasty. Season assertively, because pulses crave salt. A last-second splash of apple cider vinegar or lemon juice wakes everything up.
Balance the plate
If your apples run sweet, steer the dressing savoury with mustard and pepper. If they’re very tart, let them caramelise a shade darker and hold back on acidity. You aim for a forkful that tastes bright, nutty and clean.
What to serve alongside
Warm wholemeal toast or a heel of sourdough gives crunch without adding fuss. For a heartier spread, add a tangle of peppery leaves with a light vinaigrette. A soft cheese quenelle on top turns this into a small-plate supper fit for guests.
Make-ahead, storage and safety
Cook lentils up to three days in advance and chill in an airtight box. Slice apples at the last minute to avoid browning, or toss wedges with a little lemon juice. Leftovers keep for 24 hours in the fridge; reheat gently in a pan with a spoon of water to loosen. If you’ve added soft cheese, add it after reheating, not before.
Nutrition add-ons that actually help
Lentils carry iron, but your body absorbs more when vitamin C shows up. A squeeze of lemon over the finished bowl helps. Walnuts contribute omega-3 ALA, which supports heart health. If you want to lower the fat while keeping flavour, reduce the oil to 1 tbsp and replace the other tablespoon with 1 tbsp balsamic and 1 tsp mustard.
Five riffs for the next cold night
- Autumn market: swap walnuts for hazelnuts; finish with chopped tarragon.
- Smoky maple: glaze apples with 1 tsp maple syrup and a pinch of smoked paprika.
- Green crush: add chopped cornichons and capers; dress with rapeseed oil and lemon.
- Spiced pantry: warm ½ tsp cumin and coriander in the oil before adding apples.
- Crunch-forward: scatter toasted pumpkin seeds and thinly sliced celery for snap.
If you’re counting pennies and minutes
Use tinned green or brown lentils. Drain, rinse and warm. Choose apples priced by the kilo, not the piece. Buy walnut halves in bulk and chop at home. Keep a small bottle of rapeseed oil by the hob; it handles heat and costs less than many nut oils. Batch-cook lentils on Sunday, chill them flat for quick scoops through the week.
What could go wrong and how to fix it
- Apples collapsed: pan was cold. Preheat properly and keep wedges chunky.
- Lentils mushy: warmed too long. Fold them through at the end and serve.
- Tastes flat: add acid. Lemon, cider vinegar or a spoon of wholegrain mustard.
- Too sweet: turn up pepper, add herbs, and toast the nuts a touch darker.
For a broader seasonal plan, pair this salad with a tray of roasted roots for easy lunches, or tuck a portion into a lunchbox with extra leaves and a wedge of bread. If you track macros, shift the balance by adding 1 extra cup of lentils for higher protein, or lean into fruit and leaves for a lighter plate. Those feeding kids might swap apples for sweeter pears and chop everything smaller for easy forks.
Allergy watch: tree nuts trigger reactions in some households. Seeds stand in neatly and toast well. If you avoid gluten, stick to naturally gluten-free mustard and serve with gluten-free bread. If you manage salt intake, season the lentils early in the pan, then lean on acid, herbs and freshly ground pepper to carry flavour.