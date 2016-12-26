Find out what's in store for your star sign this week from 26 December 2016 – 01 January 2017 From the ups and downs to life's lucky days here's the horoscope forecast no girl should be without! Everything you need to know for the week ahead is right here.

As an established and popular stargazer with a media and entertainment background, she has an immaculate reputation for accessible horoscopes and is in demand as a personal astrologer, consulted by clients from all walks of life. She's the woman behind our weekly, monthly and annual horoscopes, so whenever you need a little help from the universe, just check out Sofeminine's horoscopes to get her advice!

Aries

Kick up your heels and enjoy, although a friend’s carefree mood is not as innocent as it may seem on Boxing Day. A wish for 2017 is crystal clear, but there’s a mystery to solve involving other people. On Friday you are invincible in battles over love or money. And on New Year’s Eve you’ll have x-ray vision into your personal direction. The year begins with plenty to occupy your mind and a money-related event is a real surprise.

Taurus

This week your heart is set on an adventure, yet someone’s grand gesture may not quite live up to its promise. Now giving and receiving love means more than anything else. OnThursday your influence at home makes others take you seriously. Yet someone’s belief is a revelation to you on New Year’s Eve. By Sunday you’ll feel ready to set ambitious resolutions in motion. Your choices will be applauded by a loved-one.

Gemini

Take the chance to understand someone’s deeper psychology, and from Boxing Day it’s wise to reflect on long-term promises. Expect intriguing one-to- one chats that could help make dreams come true. On Friday someone’s attitude to money has a startling impact on your goals. By New Year’s Day an ally reveals hidden depths, and a relationship gets ultra-steamy. You’ll find the most serious ideas are most persuasive.

Cancer

Your talent for sharing is obvious, as intimate relationships take centre-stage. Pay attention to what someone is trying to say. On Wednesday be patient and you’ll spot the gem on offer. Then by Friday a partnership comes up trumps, with an unusual attitude to money and resources. Arrangements on Saturday night could exceed all expectations.The New Year looks set to help you work through various romantic issues too.

Leo

By Tuesday plans that once seemed shaky will start to fall into place, and you’ll discover that someone close is very helpful. It’s worth making an extra effort to be sensitive to a friend and you’ll relish the lead-up to 2017, with all its possibilities, even more. BySaturday determination helps you complete a mission, and your New Year’s celebrations may lift the lid on a burning passion you hardly knew existed.

Virgo

Attention from someone close to your heart arrives in time for Boxing Day. Yet try not to expect too much, despite your typical perfectionism. After midweek family members offer you tips, and what once seemed important no longer really matters. By Saturday expressing yourself freely feels good, and transforms a relationship; at the same time a loved-one’s secret will come out. Enter 2017 with confidence and a sense of purpose.

Libra

Now you’ll really start to focus on what matters most; yet try to read between the lines of an affectionate gesture on Tuesday. The upcoming New Year’s partying may go without a hitch, if you are prepared to adjust your expectations just a little. This weekend a change of fortunes will have a positive outcome for you and loved-ones. If you do a little soul searching, you’ll turn over an amazing new leaf in 2017.

​Scorpio

Your ideas are invaluable on Boxing Day and through the rest of the holidays. In fact you’ll find that the most precious gift is one you must fathom out. Soon you’ll make decisions about your personal priorities. Someone may be headstrong, but this could really help your understand your own direction for 2017. By Sunday you’ll be stamping your authority on your own life. A mystery bonus gift arrives, which makes you feel great.

Sagittarius

You should feel richer in one way or another. But after Boxing Day don’t expect ideas to achieve immediate results. You’ll be on sparkling form this week and will keep other people entertained at all times. Friday is a day of reckoning for finances and future arrangements too. On New Year’s Eve you’ll be a whirlwind and your intuition impresses other people. Just be aware that glib remarks could be devastating to someone…

Capricorn

You shine bright at this time of year, but think carefully about last minute ideas onMonday and Tuesday. Rash moves will cause regrets you don’t need… When approaching the New Year you can rely on your sixth-sense for tuning into others.Someone will respond perfectly. This weekend your ideas are brilliant and it’s obvious that just being yourself is attractive. Be aware of some hot new opportunities too.

Aquarius

During the holidays you should get some breathing space... so be sure to make the most of this. Now is the time to conserve energy for yourself. Others will be supportive if you just ask them to be there. On Friday someone shoulders responsibility if you allow them to. New Year’s Eve celebrations hold an element of surprise, with results for various relationships. A resolution to spend quality time with your loved-ones matters a lot.

Pisces

By now the chilling out should have begun. But a fantasy you have been nurturing may need to be reassessed this week. You’ll be amazed at what speaking your mind can achieve. On Saturday your opinion is controversial, but wins respect, so let others see how assertive you can be. They will admire it. You can admit to some daring plans thisNew Year and enjoy a new lease of life. Friends are one your side.

