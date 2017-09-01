Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read September's Forecast For Capricorn!

It is time to take a gamble on your future: a certain direction has a magnetic hold on you…

Your closest allies and contacts will help you spot a big break, although getting ahead now may mean revisiting the past. An invaluable offer at work is a mystery at first, yet you can pin this down by mid-month. A hunch reveals that some earlier goals are now out-dated and a newly discovered talent shows a great deal of promise. Consider travel or retraining options,as some level of risk will open doors. From the 21st this means trusting other people.However, communication requires effort and openness, plus a curious detour. You may ponder various financial decisions, but ironically shaking things up creates more security now.

Sex and Relationships

It’s time to follow your heart, as it becomes clear that tough love in one relationship is a blessing. You’ll also have a glimpse into the secrets of a high flyer’s heart, and emotions may well get surprisingly stormy. However all is not as it first seems... commitment issues will be addressed and maturity has the most potent sex appeal.

