Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read September's Forecast For Scorpio!

Partnerships could turn your fortunes round, as pooling resources is especially blessed.

By tackling obstacles at work you’ll stamp your authority as early as the 4th. So be sure to have faith in yourself and your goals, even if some workmates don’t like it…you’ll win respect. Appreciating unusual talents will influence important decisions too. September maybe crunch-time for taking on board new lessons, so remain open-minded. Soon you’ll see the benefits to navigating around a boss’s power-games too. Secrets at work reveal there is more to ‘normal’ behaviour than meets the eye, and success around the 27th comes from amazing team efforts. Unexpected approval feels great and you’ll receive yet another hot opportunity.

Sex and Relationships

Wishful thinking may mean you overestimate one person, yet rest assured that another will do more than deliver. When emotions are running high, this will allow you to put your best talents to use. Your interest in people and projects is what attracts many people to you in the first place, so remain quietly confident and keep smiling.

Discover which celebrities share your star sign: