Your Weekly Horoscopes 01 – 07 May 2017

Find out what's in store for your star sign this week from 01 – 07 May 2017. From the ups and downs to life's lucky days here's the horoscope forecast no girl should be without! Everything you need to know for the week ahead is right here.

A little info about our Astrologer, Fiona Graham:



As an established and popular stargazer with a media and entertainment background, she has an immaculate reputation for accessible horoscopes and is in demand as a personal astrologer, consulted by clients from all walks of life. She's the woman behind our weekly, monthly and annual horoscopes, so whenever you need a little help from the universe, just check out Sofeminine's horoscopes to get her advice!

Aries

You will appreciate home life in a new way this week and also realise that you have the ideal opportunity to tackle some cash dilemmas. Midweek’s calculated risk will pay off if you keep others in the loop regarding your decisions and plans. From Friday your brain is on top form and you can afford to use your talents to maximum affect.Stick to your guns with friends and refuse to be distracted by an airhead on the scene.

Taurus

There can be no doubt that someone’s attractions will have an extraordinary impact,but you’ll find you have a winning way with words to match theirs. This week’s challenge requires you to strike a balance between domestic demands and your personal vision for the future. It may be tricky to do it all, but by Saturday ingenuity is on your side, especially with finances and being recognised for your talents.

Gemini

Holding your cards close to your chest will be surprisingly empowering this week.Discretion works in your favour as early as Tuesday and a financial situation will also start to show clear improvements. From Friday you’ll be ready to speak out and express your real opinions, and a close ally is likely to boost your prospects at work. However, you’ll need to be prepared to do battle if it becomes necessary...

Cancer

This is one of those times when you may well feel pulled in several directions at once,plus you’ll definitely attract some new and desirable attention. However, you have friends who will put you on the spot regarding certain personal choices. Keep an open mind about your long-term future and you’ll discover unique ways to achieve your goals. On Sunday be prepared to take some radical steps, as others will also approve.

Leo

This is no time to be shy about making a dazzling impression as it will achieve great results…there will be positive repercussions at work too. You can fly as high as you wish to, and will also see another person’s special gifts in a new light. After midweek sheer determination will make great progress. From Friday there’s plenty of action in love and friendship, but don’t let anyone distract you from your true path.

Virgo

Other people are a source of inspiration this week, whether for business or for pleasure. From Wednesday you’ll find your friends are particularly supportive and the person closest to you can help you to realise a dream. By Friday you can speak of your bigger goals, and you will be amazed by the reactions of family and loved-ones.Your personal life could suddenly become transformed before your eyes.

Libra

Roll up your sleeves, and put in the hours of effort, as some top rewards will be yours.Nobody will be able to question how much you deserve this. However, it is also wise to consult a mature colleague or friend who can help you maximise your assets. FromFriday you’ll feel liberated by a sense of progress, and by surrendering to true love you’ll really know another person’s heart. It’s time to let your hair down.

​Scorpio

Collaboration is the key to this week’s success, so be very wary of underestimating another person’s talents. New life is about to be breathed into partnerships and this is especially positive for your love life. However, midweek will bring complications both at work and in personal relationships. Steer clear of unnecessary risk-taking, and this weekend you’ll see how you really can aim high in matters of the heart.

Sagittarius

​A breakthrough is about to be yours if you look a little more deeply into someone else’s motives. In more ways than one this person’s good fortune is likely to benefit you. At the same time you need to show you mean business with on-going longer-term plans. From Friday you’ll communicate easily with others in all areas of life, and can take a lucky leap of faith in your dealings with those you love best.

Capricorn

​After all your recent efforts, harmony is much more likely to reign in close relations.Also a unique idea will spice things up in ways you are bound to love. However, from midweek you may have to face someone else’s harsher cash reality. It will be even more important to express yourself from the heart, but don’t get drawn into reckless moves when it comes to emotions or money. Love could conquer all.

Aquarius

​However hectic things might be, loved-ones and family need some quality time and attention from you. Home life will also benefit from an unusual purchase, and you’ll find ways to make the daily routine both more stimulating and fun. By Thursday take the opportunity to set the record straight with a partner too. This weekend choose your company wisely, as your charisma has everyone eating out of your hand.

Pisces

​The scene is set for you to handle various issues, simply by talking them through. A unique idea promises much, and can be pursued to everyone’s advantage. By Thursday the romantic action will heat up too... However, don’t shy away from the effort this requires. Saturday calls for positive discussion at home, and this weekend you’ll be motivated to make a lasting impression on a more public stage.

This feature was written by our resident astrologer Fiona Graham. Read about her here.

