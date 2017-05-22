Your Weekly Horoscopes 22 - 28 May 2017

Find out what's in store for your star sign this week from 22 - 28 May 2017. From the ups and downs to life's lucky days here's the horoscope forecast no girl should be without! Everything you need to know for the week ahead is right here.

A little info about our Astrologer, Fiona Graham:



As an established and popular stargazer with a media and entertainment background, she has an immaculate reputation for accessible horoscopes and is in demand as a personal astrologer, consulted by clients from all walks of life. She's the woman behind our weekly, monthly and annual horoscopes, so whenever you need a little help from the universe, just check out Sofeminine's horoscopes to get her advice!

Aries

Your sharp mind is firing on all cylinders this week, so make the most of it at all times both at work, and at play... Thinking through a dream scheme will benefit everyone concerned; and now it will pay off to share your conclusions with family and loved-ones. This weekend’s events reveal some hot and steamy potential, and soon enough, the amazing energy you have invested will start reaping rewards.

Taurus

The chances are that you are making a fabulous impression on others, and now you’ll fully understand what matters most to you. Recent events should have boosted yourself-esteem, so you can afford to be honest about your wishes. A scenario involving joint assets, and how they can be best used, is likely to reach a climax by Friday. But it is obvious that you have got what it takes to sort the men from the boys.

Gemini

A pivotal role is yours now, so it is fine to let the spotlight fall on you. At the same time a revelation will amaze you midweek, if you pay attention to what, or who, really catches your eye. By Thursday an existing relationship, or a new hot date, will show its true colours and passions run high. Cool logic isn’t especially helpful, as sympathy is needed most. Your zest for life, and energy for love, will hit new heights…

Cancer

There is no need for your communication skills to be hidden under a bushel. FromWednesday you will feel encouraged to air your opinions as frankly as you like;people around you at work or at home are likely to be all ears. This weekend you may feel a little stretched by the various expectations and demands placed on you, but you’ll also have a once in a lifetime chance to strike gold. Be sure to take it.

Leo

Your popularity should be increasingly apparent, but it will also require tact and diplomacy when you encounter the green-eyed monster around Wednesday.Discretion is important, especially as a scenario involving love and friendship reaches a head later in the week. At the weekend you will seem to be called on to be the font of all wisdom, and a few spontaneous moves will be a stroke of genius.

Virgo

This is not the time to run away from your grander dreams and schemes, as you’ll make some stunning headway. By Tuesday you will know exactly how to bring other people round to your way of thinking. Plus a goal you have been working towards starts to look very promising indeed from Friday. This may well inspire strong feelings at home and leads to a moment of truth for private and public life.

Libra

Exciting new developments require you to embrace the grander scheme of things, rather than worry about minor details. By midweek the scene is set to discuss a prized goal, and someone influential is more than just a little interested. Yet on Saturday try to reconcile differences between someone’s long-held opinion and what you now know to be true. Your close allies, and more distant contacts, are all gunning for you.

​Scorpio

Some relationships are moving in directions you may not have expected, plus various projects are keeping you on your toes. You will have a much clearer view of your prospects from Tuesday onwards. However, whatever is going on financially and/or psychologically involving other people, will reach a climax this weekend. FromSunday your efforts and rewards will become more evenly balanced.

Sagittarius

Relationships - for business or pleasure – will all step up a gear, if you are willing to enter into the spirit of compromise. Other people are about to shed valuable light on your own feelings and desires, so it is time to look more deeply into a relationship’s meaning. Wearing your heart on your sleeve will benefit two people this weekend,and by Sunday you’ll enjoy some high returns from placing your trust in love.

Capricorn

You are able to move mountains when it comes to organising everyday tasks, and will gain unexpected pleasure from it too this week. Before you know it you will have amore accurate idea of the obstacles you face, and from Thursday will feel ready to talk though the important stuff with a friend. Someone will come up trumps with positive tips this weekend, and even mundane chores have a magical significance.

Aquarius

Romance is in the air and you will attract attention, but this also requires you to respect and appreciate yourself more. Experimentation is the name of the game for you, including in love. Yet practical thinking also achieves great results on every level. This weekend a friend’s emotional outburst has highly personal implications you can’t ignore. Plus you’ll find you are inspired by some racy developments too.

Pisces

​However hectic life is socially, it is wise to accomplish some valuable groundwork at home too. After Wednesday, with progress made, you will be able to think much more about your own pleasure and fulfilment. By Friday you’ll realise the full extent of your gains both personally and at work, so will be able to treat yourself to whatever makes you smile. This seems to suggest that your love life will sizzle too.

This feature was written by our resident astrologer Fiona Graham. Read about her here.

