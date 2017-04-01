Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read April's Forecast For Leo!

Creating more stability will be a priority and friends help you make headway

Persistence will solve a whole array of dilemmas, and your rebellious streak is bound to shock as well as entertain those who are involved in your plans this month. You will discover that a little straight talking produces just the turnaround you are really seeking, and the light relief that follows will be more than deserved. By mid-month you’ll be gripped by the twist in an intricate plot concerning your future. The key to happiness now is to make life as colourful as possible and to steer clear of a stick-in-the-mud who just doesn’t understand the path you are taking.

Sex and Relationships

You’ll reach a closer understanding with admirers or lovers, so can set off in hot pursuit of new adventures. Romance is in the air, and a few heated exchanges may signify a breakthrough. Sheer determination produces positive outcomes, yet it is also time to express your creativity when it comes to your personal desires.

