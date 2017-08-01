Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read August's Forecast For Aquarius!

Self-discovery is a gift for you, and for someone else who chimes with your tastes and truths.

Collaborations of various kinds will be established, and by the 9th self-discipline helps secure genuine results. Feelings of inadequacy really have no place now. With stamina and dedication, your rewards will more than justify everything you have had to do. The secret to success is being true to yourself, and your motivation shines via teamwork. However, expect to encounter controversial views too. From the 20th your innovative approach pays off, so go for broke and you’ll overcome anyone’s doubts. You can also pursue inspired cash-making schemes and overturn priorities. Late August plants new seeds for financial growth.

Sex and Relationships

You are ready to turn over a new leaf in intimate relations and will realise how intriguing someone is. Be prepared to plunge into challenging emotional depths, as real honesty definitely holds passionate potential. After mid-month you will deal with tougher underlying motives, yet everything becomes more truthful in love.

