Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read May's Forecast For Gemini!

Teamwork revolutionises your life, so don’t let yourself feel overpowered by others

From the 2nd delays to plans can be overcome, and the hottest progress will involve networking. A collaboration will improve at lot with a little backtracking, so try not to move too fast. Your sense of urgency will lessen from mid-month and now will be the time to make headway with finances too. A lucky break comes from someone you know very well... If emotions run high after the 20th, you must balance your own creative goals against other people’s input. There is some conflict to resolve otherwise differing opinions could get out of hand. By the 30th the best position is a relaxed one: you’ll soon see which ideas will sink or swim.

Sex and Relationships

It seems that all kinds of relations - socially or elsewhere - are highly charged. Whether these are personal or apparently professional doesn’t make that much difference now. What you have considered to be a casual friendship could bowl your over with heightened feelings that take you by surprise. Enjoy your moment, if you dare…