Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read May's Forecast For Taurus!

Waiting in the wings for the action to start seems to be your trickiest challenge

You will reap rare rewards if you bide your time and use your intelligence. From the 3rd it’s clear that you can charm anyone with words. Seize every opportunity to build foundations for future adventures, however dull that may sound. After the 12th your ideas are dynamite but too much fighting talk backfires. You can draw on amazing inner resources to play the long game both at work and socially. By the 24th you’ll enter the playing field you love best, but don’t end up at loggerheads with a tough, yet fair, person. Your intuition is on target, but must be tempered with caution to avoid sending mixed-messages.

Sex and Relationships

You can talk your way into and out of anything, and someone finds this irresistible, but you won’t clinch a certain deal yet... Feel free to indulge a fantasy when someone offers you the earth, but don’t expect instant gains or everlasting fairytales. Some claims are flimsy, but take a gamble, as surprises are in store.