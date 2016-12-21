What's better than a toasty cup of hot chocolate on a cosy night in? A boozefied hot chocolate, of course. Trust us when we say you'll never look at hot drinks in the same way after trying these heart and soul-warming alcoholic combinations.

Just one sip of these delicious cocktails and you will be left feeling warm from the inside. So forget about the cold outside, snuggle up, 'mugtail' in hand and enjoy the seasonal flavours in all their winter-spice glory.

1. Hot Gin Punch

Possibly the best warm punch we have ever come across, ever. The mix of winter flavours, tropical fruits and gin makes this cocktail a must-try.

Here's the recipe.

2. Hot Spiced Wine

Red wine, brandy made from cherries, oranges, cinnamon and black pepper. YES PLEASE!

Check out the recipe.

3. Warm Cider and Rum Punch

A large pot of dark rum , apples, apple cider, oranges and cinnamon - how does one resist?

Here's the recipe.

4. Hot Buttered Rum

Hot buttered rum is the perfect couch accompaniment on a cold winter's evening.

Here's how to make it.

5. Hot Honey Lemon with Vodka

Honey, lemon and vodka, it taste amazing and t's got healing powers. Suffering from coughing, sniffling and sneezing? This potent mix is just the trick. The lemony sweet taste with the addition of vodka makes this our new favourite cocktail.

Get the recipe.

6. Crockpot Cranberry Apple Sangria

This is, without a doubt, Christmas in a mug. The winter flavours of mulled spices, cranberries and cinnamon sticks makes this the perfect drink for the holiday season.

7. Boozy Pumpkin White Hot Chocolate

So much goodness in this drink. The white chocolate, mixed with pumpkin flavours and a shot of bourbon is just so good. Like so so good.

Get the recipe.

8. Spiked Mulled Cider

A steamy mug of whiskey and cider coupled with a crisp winter's day. What could be better? The smell alone makes your feel all warm inside.

Here's the recipe.

9. Cinnamon and Tequila Hot Chocolate

Dark chocolate, vanilla and good old tequila. Sit back, relax and enjoy this indulgent treat.

Get the recipe.

10. Earl Grey Hot Toddy

Earl grey tea, mixed bourbon, lemon and honey. We're in heaven!

Here's the recipe.

11. Hot Cocoa Martini

Hot chocolate for the grown ups. Caramel liqueur and whipped cream vodka, just give us a minute while we enjoy this.

Here's how to make it.

12. German Mulled Wine

Sangria and mulled wine all at the same damn time. It's delicious, warming and perfect for cold nights.

Get the recipe.

13. Hot Apple Pie Cocktail

yes, you read that right: an apple pie cocktail! This delicious hot cocktail is topped with a dried apple slice and cinnamon stick. Oh and it's low calorie.

What's your favourite hot cocktail? Tweet us @SofeminineUK

You might also like...



50 Memes Only Wine Lovers Will Truly Understand



Gin O'clock: 13 Ways To Drink Gin That You Probably Didn't Think Of Before



12 Ways To Raise Your Prosecco Game This Summer