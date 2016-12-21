Just one sip of these delicious cocktails and you will be left feeling warm from the inside. So forget about the cold outside, snuggle up, 'mugtail' in hand and enjoy the seasonal flavours in all their winter-spice glory.
1. Hot Gin Punch
Possibly the best warm punch we have ever come across, ever. The mix of winter flavours, tropical fruits and gin makes this cocktail a must-try.
Here's the recipe.
2. Hot Spiced Wine
Red wine, brandy made from cherries, oranges, cinnamon and black pepper. YES PLEASE!
Check out the recipe.
3. Warm Cider and Rum Punch
A large pot of dark rum , apples, apple cider, oranges and cinnamon - how does one resist?
Here's the recipe.
4. Hot Buttered Rum
Hot buttered rum is the perfect couch accompaniment on a cold winter's evening.
Here's how to make it.
5. Hot Honey Lemon with Vodka
Honey, lemon and vodka, it taste amazing and t's got healing powers. Suffering from coughing, sniffling and sneezing? This potent mix is just the trick. The lemony sweet taste with the addition of vodka makes this our new favourite cocktail.
Get the recipe.
6. Crockpot Cranberry Apple Sangria
This is, without a doubt, Christmas in a mug. The winter flavours of mulled spices, cranberries and cinnamon sticks makes this the perfect drink for the holiday season.
7. Boozy Pumpkin White Hot Chocolate
So much goodness in this drink. The white chocolate, mixed with pumpkin flavours and a shot of bourbon is just so good. Like so so good.
Get the recipe.
8. Spiked Mulled Cider
A steamy mug of whiskey and cider coupled with a crisp winter's day. What could be better? The smell alone makes your feel all warm inside.
Here's the recipe.
9. Cinnamon and Tequila Hot Chocolate
Dark chocolate, vanilla and good old tequila. Sit back, relax and enjoy this indulgent treat.
Get the recipe.
10. Earl Grey Hot Toddy
Earl grey tea, mixed bourbon, lemon and honey. We're in heaven!
Here's the recipe.
11. Hot Cocoa Martini
Hot chocolate for the grown ups. Caramel liqueur and whipped cream vodka, just give us a minute while we enjoy this.
Here's how to make it.
12. German Mulled Wine
Sangria and mulled wine all at the same damn time. It's delicious, warming and perfect for cold nights.
Get the recipe.
13. Hot Apple Pie Cocktail
yes, you read that right: an apple pie cocktail! This delicious hot cocktail is topped with a dried apple slice and cinnamon stick. Oh and it's low calorie.
