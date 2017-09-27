Home / Food and Drink / Recipes / You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home

Food and Drink

You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home

Lareese Craig
By Lareese Craig Published today at 12:20

Calling all sparkling winos, your tastebuds better be ready for rocking because DIY prosecco has finally arrived. From here on out, you needn't leave the house on a last-minute dash for bubbles since MyProsecco allows you to turn literal water to wine in the comfort of your very own home.

For most of us mere mortals owning our very own vineyard is nothing but a prosecco-fuelled pipe dream but if this new product is anything to go by, we're one step closer.

Myprosecco, from British drinks company Victor's Drinks, is the world's first home brew sparkling wine kit we vino-lovers never knew we needed.

Priced at £19.99, the kit comes complete with sugar and yeast sachets, fizz tablets, a 75ml bottle and all the trimmings. It even comes with paper funnels - that's our kinda science class.

To make your bottle of fizz, all you have to do is combine the provided ingredients with warm water and you're away!

Word of warning though, you're going to need to prep your juice 12 days in advance in order for it to ferment, so by the time you've done all that you may as well have gone and bought some from your local supplier tbh.

But for those of us who want to get a little more creative with our favourite tipple, Mysecco sounds like a crafter's dream. Plus, it's got girls' night in written all over it!

You can get your hands on a make-your-own prosecco kit here

You might also like:

You Can Now Buy Rose Gold Shimmer To Put In Your Prosecco And It Is So Extra

12 Ways To Raise Your Game Prosecco

Nail Varnish That Tastes Like Prosecco Is Coming And We're Buying It In Bulk

by Lareese Craig

You might also like

The UK's First Make-Your-Own Gin Lab Is Coming, So Form An Orderly Queue
by the editorial team
London's Best Christmas Cocktails and How to Make Them in Your Own Home
by the editorial team
The tastiest easy cupcakes recipes ever
by the editorial team
Mulled Gin Will Get You Into The Festive Spirit, Quite Literally, This Christmas
by the editorial team
Making jam
by the editorial team
Caribbean Recipes : Transport your taste-buds to the tropics
by the editorial team
Prosecco Pong Is About To Change Your Summer BBQ For The Better
by the editorial team
Home made curry
by the editorial team
Aldi's Gin Is Named One Of The Best In The Word - And It's Less Than A Tenner
by the editorial team
Gin & Tonic Sausages Are Here To Make Your Summer BBQ Boozy & Delicious
by the editorial team
Rosé Ice Pops Are The Booziest Way To Cool Down This Summer
by the editorial team
It Turns Out Your Favourite Coffee Is Full Of Sh*t
by the editorial team
Packed lunch ideas: Our favourite lunch box friendly recipes
by the editorial team
Aldi Is Selling A Super-cheap 24-glass Bottle of Prosecco This Christmas
by the editorial team
Ice cream
by the editorial team
Yeast
by the editorial team
Hints on healthy cooking
by the editorial team
Choosing, preparing and cooking fish
by the editorial team
Someone Has Created A Stranger Things Bar And It's Coming To The UK
by the editorial team
The World's First Avocado Bar Has Opened And We Want To Avo-go
by the editorial team
Prosecco Advent Calendars Are Here To Make Your Christmas Merry AF
by the editorial team