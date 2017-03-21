Nail Varnish That Tastes Like Prosecco Is Coming And We're Buying It In Bulk

Prosecco fans listen up cos this innovation in alcoholic beauty is a real corker. Allow me to introduce the world's first prosecco-flavoured nail varnish - a product so exciting we could pop with excitement!

If you've ever wondered what could possibly make nail varnish any more of a cult beauty product than it already is, how about if it actually tasted nice? How about if it tasted of alcohol? No I'm not talking about the edible chocolate nails trend here, I'm talking about the world’s first nail polish that smells and tastes exactly like prosecco *hic*.

Metro have reported that Groupon are the innovators behind this limited edition dream product, dubbed 'lickable nail varnish' and it will soon be available. Thanks to its mix of alcohol, prosecco and artificial prosecco flavouring, it tastes exactly like the real thing. So whenever you're in need of a fizzy-flavoured pick me up, like when it gets to 3pm on a Wednesday and you've already had enough of the week, simply lick your finger nails and there you have it, that craving for your fave bubbly beverage is satisfied in an instant.

The colour is described as 'a delicate gold lustre' so your mani can look as sparkling as it tastes, too. FYI however tempting it may be don't go downing the whole damn bottle because I'm sure I don't have to remind you that it is still actually nail varnish so contains contains propylene glycol, sodium saccharin, potassium aluminium silicate, titanium dioxide and iron oxide - all of which aren’t exactly stomach-lining friendly.

If you fancy trying this liquored lacquer, grab the chance of trialling one of the limited-edition bottles here.

What do you think of prosecco nail polish? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!

