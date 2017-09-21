Nestlé Are Selling A Version Of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups And OMG

America has gifted us many things in its 241-plus-year history (Channing Tatum, Disneyworld, NSYNC etc.) but personally, I reckon the best export from across the pond is its Reese's Peanut Butter Cups - the unrivalled confectionary that perfectly combines chocolate with peanut butter in one 86-calorie mouthful. Now, 89 years after their birth, Swiss chocolatier Nestlé have released their own version of the much-loved treat.

If you don't think peanut butter and chocolate is the world's best food combination then this news won't interest you a peanut. But if you're with me, I'm thrilled to introduce you to your new favourite sweet treat - peanut butter cups that aren't made by peanut pros Reese's. No, Nestlé are now selling a version of the popular chocolate (and have been since June) and OMG they're a game-changer.

These latest treats for the tastebuds are called Butterfinger and boast 'a delicious combination of smooth peanut butter and crunchy toffee pieces' - the marked difference between these and Reese's - which is 'wrapped in a smooth milk chocolate flavoured shell'. Despite the fact Nestlé have only just started selling these new peanut butter cups in the UK, the recipe is actually 94 years old which begs the question why it's been kept under wraps for so long. They also make a coconut cup variety if your tastebuds are that way inclined.

Now all you need to know is where to buy them. You'll be pleased to know that they're stocked in all major supermarkets: Asda, Morrison's and Sainsbury's so you needn't travel too far to get your American-candy fix and cost around £1 for a pack of four.

