Your Favourite Drink Just Got Tastier Thanks To Marshmallow Gin

Forget all you know about gin because the favourite spirit among us Brits has just been given a super-sweet make-over just in time for Fri-yay and we're 100 per cent here for it. Prepare to swap your humble G&T for a combination Willy Wonka would approve of this weekend.

Summer may have been and gone faster than you can say 'I need a drink' but the Naked Marshmallow Company are here to keep the spirit of the season alive by merging two of life's greatest pleasures - booze and sugar. If you think you've drank your way through all possible varieties of gin, we have a new challenge for you and a possible contender for your new go-to drink. Enter: marshmallow gin.

The Naked Marshmallow Company has just improved Brits' favourite boozy beverage ten-fold by infusing it with the taste of vanilla bean - at the request of keen drinkers for sweet revamps of popular alcoholic drinks. The real-life answer to Willy Wonka is best known for its homemade marshmallows and it's worked with expert distillers in England to realise these flavours in gin form.

The makers recommend serving it on the rocks, straight from the freezer, and ideally, with a box of marshmallows because you can never have enough E numbers, right?

Naked Marshmallow co-founder Joseph Colson told FoodBev: "We have had a great time with reinventing marshmallows and one request we always have is for alcohol flavours. We thought it was a great opportunity to reinvent another product. With the growing interest in artisanal food and drink it was a fantastic opportunity to merge the two.“

Marshmallow gin retails at £32 for a 500ml bottle and is available to buy here

Will you be investing in a bottle of the sweet stuff? Let us know your favourite drink

