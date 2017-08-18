Home / Food and Drink / World cuisine / Your Favourite Drink Just Got Tastier Thanks To Marshmallow Gin

Food and Drink

Your Favourite Drink Just Got Tastier Thanks To Marshmallow Gin

By Helen Turnbull Published today at 11:45

Forget all you know about gin because the favourite spirit among us Brits has just been given a super-sweet make-over just in time for Fri-yay and we're 100 per cent here for it. Prepare to swap your humble G&T for a combination Willy Wonka would approve of this weekend.

Summer may have been and gone faster than you can say 'I need a drink' but the Naked Marshmallow Company are here to keep the spirit of the season alive by merging two of life's greatest pleasures - booze and sugar. If you think you've drank your way through all possible varieties of gin, we have a new challenge for you and a possible contender for your new go-to drink. Enter: marshmallow gin.

The Naked Marshmallow Company has just improved Brits' favourite boozy beverage ten-fold by infusing it with the taste of vanilla bean - at the request of keen drinkers for sweet revamps of popular alcoholic drinks. The real-life answer to Willy Wonka is best known for its homemade marshmallows and it's worked with expert distillers in England to realise these flavours in gin form.

The makers recommend serving it on the rocks, straight from the freezer, and ideally, with a box of marshmallows because you can never have enough E numbers, right?

Naked Marshmallow co-founder Joseph Colson told FoodBev: "We have had a great time with reinventing marshmallows and one request we always have is for alcohol flavours. We thought it was a great opportunity to reinvent another product. With the growing interest in artisanal food and drink it was a fantastic opportunity to merge the two.“

Marshmallow gin retails at £32 for a 500ml bottle and is available to buy here

Will you be investing in a bottle of the sweet stuff? Let us know your favourite drink @soFeminineUK

Liked this? You might also like:

You're A Psychopath If You Love Gin, Apparently

Rosé Wine Jam Is Here To Spice Up Your Morning Toast

Prosecco Pong Is About To Change Your Summer BBQ For The Better

by Helen Turnbull

You might also like

Gin Fans Rejoice: You Can Now Get G&Ts Delivered Right To Your Door!
by the editorial team
Gin-Flavoured Ice Cream Is Here And We're Salivating At The Thought
by the editorial team
Aldi's Gin Is Named One Of The Best In The Word - And It's Less Than A Tenner
by the editorial team
Pink Gin Is Here To Give Your G&T An Instagrammable Summer Makeover
by the editorial team
Gin & Tonic Sausages Are Here To Make Your Summer BBQ Boozy & Delicious
by the editorial team
There's A New Anti-Ageing Gin And We Need It In A Hip Flask ASAP
by the editorial team
This Is Not A Drill: You Can Now Buy Gin & Tonic Easter Eggs!
by the editorial team
Rosé Wine Gin Is Here To Make Your 'Pink Prinks' Even Sassier
by the editorial team
Unicorn Tear Gin Is Here To Make Your G&T Magical AF
by the editorial team
There's A Blue Gin Train Coming To London & You're Going To Want A Ticket ASAP
by the editorial team
Mulled Gin Will Get You Into The Festive Spirit, Quite Literally, This Christmas
by the editorial team
Prosecco Pong Is About To Change Your Summer BBQ For The Better
by the editorial team
You're A Psychopath If You Love Gin, Apparently
by the editorial team
Pimm's Popsicles Are Here To Get Us In The Spirit Of Summer
by the editorial team
This Gin Advent Calendar Will Get You Into The Christmas Spirit, Quite Literally
by the editorial team
Gin Baubles are The Brilliantly Boozy Way to Decorate Your Christmas Tree
by the editorial team
13 Christmas Gin Cocktails to Put The "Merry" in "Merry Christmas"
by the editorial team
The UK's First Gin Cruise Is Changing Booze Cruises As You Know Them
by the editorial team
Pink Tequila Is Here To Make Your Shots Instagrammable
by the editorial team
Wine-Infused Coffee Is A Thing And Now We Can All Die Happy
by the editorial team
You Can Finally Get Your McDonald's Delivered To Your Door With UberEats!
by the editorial team