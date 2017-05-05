Home / Food and Drink / World cuisine / If You Love Gin, You're A Psychopath, Apparently

Food and Drink

If You Love Gin, You're A Psychopath, Apparently

By Helen Turnbull Published today at 14:10

If gin features, in any way, in your favourite drink, you're a loony. That's according to a new study which will no doubt shatter the drunken dreams of G&T lovers everywhere. Boffins from Innsbruck University, Austria, concluded gin drinkers are more likely to have psychopathic tendencies after examining the results of 1,000 participants' personality tests.

Gin lovers: sit back and pour yourself a big one, this news is hard to swallow. It turns out, if your go-to drink is the humble but classic G&T - or any other gin-based concoction - you're a psycho. According to a study by Innsbruck University in Austria, anyway. Researchers tested 1,000 willing participants - with varying degrees of appreciation for the juniper-berry-based drink - and concluded gin drinkers are more likely to have psychopath tendencies compared to non-gin drinkers.

Loading...

via GIPHY

The experiment asked volunteers to rank a list of food and drink - which included gin and other bitter-tasting things such as coffee and dark chocolate - before they were required to complete a personality test. The test was designed to measure the individuals' psychopathic tendencies by asking how strongly they agreed or disagreed with statements such as, 'I enjoy tormenting people' and 'given enough provocation, I may hit someone' - a defining psychopathic qualities.

Researchers' findings concluded that while most people are put off bitter tastes i.e. gin etc because we subconsciously associate them with 'poisonous' foods, psychopaths are drawn to these, according to the study's author Christina Sagioglou.

Loading...

via GIPHY

"General bitter taste preferences emerged as a robust predictor for Machiavellianism, psychopathy, narcissism and everyday sadism," researchers wrote. But before you go cry into a goblet of gin, we have some good news. Although gin-lovers have psychopathic potential, they were also found to be smart, assertive and cool under pressure.

Will this make you think twice about reaching for the gin? Let us know your thoughts @soFeminineUK

FB banner

Liked this? You might also like:

The UK's First Gin Cruise Is Changing Booze Cruises As You Know Them

Gin O'clock: 14 Ways To Drink Gin That You Probably Didn't Think Of Before

This New Type Of G&T Will Whet Your Appetite This Dry January

by Helen Turnbull

You might also like

The UK's First Gin Cruise Is Changing Booze Cruises As You Know Them
By the editorial team
This Is Not A Drill: You Can Now Buy Gin & Tonic Easter Eggs!
By the editorial team
Mince Pie-flavoured Gin is Here to Ensure You Have a Very Merry Christmas
By the editorial team
Stop Everything! Reese's Have Got A New Cookie Stuffed Peanut Butter Cup Recipe & We Can't Act Cool About It
By the editorial team
This Gin Advent Calendar Will Get You Into The Christmas Spirit, Quite Literally
By the editorial team
13 Christmas Gin Cocktails to Put The "Merry" in "Merry Christmas"
By the editorial team
Gin Baubles are The Brilliantly Boozy Way to Decorate Your Christmas Tree
By the editorial team
You Can Now Try Rachel's Thanksgiving Beef Trifle From Friends For Yourself
By the editorial team
All Aboard: There's An Actual Gin Bus Driving Around London RN And You'll Want To Hop On
By the editorial team
13 Boozy Hot Cocktails To Keep You Warm This Winter
By the editorial team
There's A Mac 'N' Cheese Festival Happening In The UK Next Month
By the editorial team
Ready Made Angel Delight Pots Now Exist And We Couldn't Be Happier
By the editorial team
Exploding Nutribullets Have Been Seriously Injuring Customers
By the editorial team
Wine-Infused Coffee Is A Thing And Now We Can All Die Happy
By the editorial team
These Hot Chocolate Baubles Are The Only Thing You Need on Your Christmas Tree This Year
By the editorial team
This New Type Of G&T Will Whet Your Appetite This Dry January
By the editorial team
People are Making Wine-bottle Christmas Trees because 'Tis The Season to Be Jolly
By the editorial team
The UK's First Ever Gin Hotel Has Opened in London and It Looks as Incredible as It Sounds
By the editorial team
6 Refreshing Ways To Drink Your Aperol This Summer
By the editorial team
You Can Now Get A Perfume That Makes You Smell Like Cat Fur
By the editorial team
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
By the editorial team