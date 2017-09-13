Home / Food and Drink / World cuisine / Aldi Is Selling A Super-cheap 24-glass Bottle of Prosecco This Christmas

Aldi Is Selling A Super-cheap 24-glass Bottle of Prosecco This Christmas

By Helen Turnbull Published today at 14:25

'Tis soon the season to be jolly so good job then that one of the best bargain supermarkets is taking care of all of our merry needs come this Christmas - which is a mere 15 Fridays away FYI.

It's officially not too early to start thinking about Christmas thanks to our good friends at Aldi. The German supermarket chain - which luckily for us, has branches up and down the UK - has blessed us with an early Christmas present in the form of an absolute mammoth bottle of prosecco with a super-cheap price tag.

Over the festive period Aldi will be selling a 3 litre magnum of the bubbly stuff for just £39.99. If you're wondering just how much bucks that is for your buck, let's talk glasses - a whole 24 of them. Considering the average bottle of fizz stretches to six glasses this is a once-in-a-lifetime bargain you don't want to miss.

The prosecco, by Jeroboam DOCG, will be available to buy in stores nationwide from November 14th but you can expect to queue from before opening hours. Thousands of savvy fizz drinkers were left disappointed when they missed out on Lidl's epic bank-holiday booze deal last month after it sold out in minutes. Aldi's number one competitor was selling a box of six bottles of its own-brand prosecco for £20 which worked out to £3.33 each. Shoppers took to social media to share photos of the lengthy queues they faced. You've been warned.

by Helen Turnbull

