Unicorn Pancakes Are A Thing Now Because Of Course They Are

Calling all tossers! It's time to unleash your inner unicorn this Pancake Day. 2017 is all but officially the year of the horned mystical creature and no, not even Shrove Tuesday can escape its glittery goodness. Sounds flippin' marvellous if you ask me.

If the unicorn hasn't made its way into your life in some shape or form this year, have you even done 2017? Have no fear, we're here to correct that this Pancake Day thanks to the most Instagrammable pancake recipe out there.

Enter: unicorn-inspired pancakes. I.e. A stack of colourful crepes coated in syrup, cream, candy floss and edible sparkle. AO.com are the pancake purveyors who we have to thank for gifting us with this drool-worthy stack. They've even gone to the trouble of providing a YouTube tutorial making the whole thing easy peasy lemon squeezy

Here's what you need to make this dream a delicious reality:-

Batter:

135g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp caster sugar

130ml milk

1 egg

2 tbsp melted butter

Food colouring (green, yellow, purple, blue, pink)

To decorate:

Squirty cream

Multi-coloured candy floss

Sprinkles

Method: Watch and learn

Loading...

Will you be frying these unicorn-inspired pancakes this Shrove Tuesday? Let us know

Liked this? You might also like:

Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool

Unicorn Eyeliner is The Saviour 2016 Needs

Hidden-Rainbow Hair is Here To Transform You into A Real-Life Unicorn