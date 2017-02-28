Unicorn Pancakes Are A Thing Now Because Of Course They Are

If the unicorn hasn't made its way into your life in some shape or form this year, have you even done 2017? Have no fear, we're here to correct that this Pancake Day thanks to the most Instagrammable pancake recipe out there.
Enter: unicorn-inspired pancakes. I.e. A stack of colourful crepes coated in syrup, cream, candy floss and edible sparkle. AO.com are the pancake purveyors who we have to thank for gifting us with this drool-worthy stack. They've even gone to the trouble of providing a YouTube tutorial making the whole thing easy peasy lemon squeezy
Here's what you need to make this dream a delicious reality:-
Batter:
135g plain flour
1 tsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
2 tbsp caster sugar
130ml milk
1 egg
2 tbsp melted butter
Food colouring (green, yellow, purple, blue, pink)
To decorate:
Squirty cream
Multi-coloured candy floss
Sprinkles
Method: Watch and learn
Will you be frying these unicorn-inspired pancakes this Shrove Tuesday? Let us know @soFeminineUK
Liked this? You might also like:
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Unicorn Eyeliner is The Saviour 2016 Needs
Hidden-Rainbow Hair is Here To Transform You into A Real-Life Unicorn