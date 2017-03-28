Home / Soaps / Eastenders Spoilers & Gossip 2015 / Eastenders 07/04 - It's The Day Of The Sponsored Bike Ride

Eastenders 07/04 - It's The Day Of The Sponsored Bike Ride

Pascale Day Published by Pascale Day
Published today at 01:45

Eastenders Episode Guide - Friday 7th April.

SPOILER ALERT!

It’s the day of the sponsored bike ride to raise money for the fayre. Tina prepares for Shirley’s return home.

 
 

Related tags: #Episode

+

You might also like

Comments