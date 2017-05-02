Eastenders 12/05 - Sharon Knows Denise Is Hiding Something

Eastenders Episode Guide - Friday 12th May.

​SPOILER ALERT!

It’s Ollie’s birthday party but with Linda unable to attend, Whitney goes to fetch Ollie but gets more than she bargains for when Woody joins her on the journey. Whitney soon finds herself opening up to him and the pair have a heart-to- heart. Back in the Square, Woody offers some words of support to Whitney – is she starting to take a shine to him?

Worried about Denise, Sharon pays a visit to check all is okay. Sharon soon realises there is something she is hiding but with Denise refusing to admit the truth, she leaves.​