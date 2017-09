Eastenders Episode Guide - Tuesday 12th September.

​SPOILER ALERT!

A wary Kush takes a huge step forward with Denise and asks her to move in with him. When Denise shuts the idea down, an argument ensues and Kush storms outside. Sonia and Kim spot all isn’t well with Kush but the situation soon turns serious when he collapses and has a cardiac arrest.

Bernadette visits the hospital to see her baby.

Bex talks to Gethin.