Eastenders 18/04 - Tina Prepares For Sylvie's Funeral

Eastenders Episode Guide - Tuesday 18th April.

​SPOILER ALERT!

An emotional Tina prepares for Sylvie’s funeral and as the family arrive at the church, Tina is disappointed to learn only Sonia has shown up. Back at The Vic, Tina is touched to find Sylvie’s old friends waiting for her but their attention soon turns elsewhere when they learn Linda has sent a new bar manager to help at The Vic – Woody. Upstairs, things go from bad to worse when disaster strikes.

Sharon encourages Louise to apologise to Bex but Louise insists it’s too late. Sonia later returns from the school. Louise realises she has to say sorry to Bex.

Yet to hear about her job, Steven tries to spend time with Lauren but is upset when she turns downhis suggestion to have more children.​