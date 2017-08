Eastenders Episode Guide - Friday 18th August.

​SPOILER ALERT!

The Mitchells grow concerned about what’s going on with an on-edge Phil when he refuses to open up about the reasoning behind his recent decisions.

As the family desperately try to locate him,Jay finds himself coming head-to- head with Phil, only for Phil to reveal a shocking revelation...

Carmel, Kush, Denise, Kim and Vincent all prepare for their holiday but Fi soon learns Max has other ideas in mind … what is he up to?

Keanu grows desperate.