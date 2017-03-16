Eastenders 20/03 - Denise Is Worried About Her Minute Mart Meeting

Eastenders Episode Guide - Monday 20th March.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Denise is on-edge ahead of her meeting at the Minute Mart head office. Meanwhile, Carmel starts the Community Meeting at The Vic without Denise but the residents instead celebrate Donna’s birthday leaving Denise annoyed when she finally arrives.

Lauren confides in Whitney about her and Steven’s relationship. Lauren later talks to Jane about relationships but Lauren soon realises she’s lost her phone and rushes over to The Vic. Whitney offers advice and encourages Lauren to fight for her relationship.​

Dennis continues to blackmail Michelle leading her to share a plea with him to go easy on her soother people don’t get suspicious. As Michelle believes she’s got through to him.

With Ben’s 21st birthday approaching, Kathy puts pressure on Ben to celebrate leading him to snap. However he soon has a change of heart. ​