Eastenders 22/05 - A Nervous Denise Heads To Her Exam

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 01:00

Eastenders Episode Guide - Monday 22nd May.

SPOILER ALERT!

A guilty Shirley continues to hide the truth about The Vic from Mick. As the pressure grows, Shirley opens up to Whitney about the situation and admits she forged Mick’s signature. As Shirley goes to tell Mick the truth, she realises she’s too late as she finds Mick talking to Fi in the bar.

A nervous Denise heads to her exam and is touched when Kush wishes her good luck. Back in the Square, Denise tells Kim about the encounter but as she insists she just wants to be friends, Kim tells her about Kush’s date.

Dot tries to fix the mess between Charlie and Jack and enlists Max’s help in getting them to sit down and discuss the matter. When Jack eventually agrees, Max is put out when Dot insists it would be better if it was just her, Charlie and Jack.

Honey arranges a housewarming party for their new flat above the funeral parlour.​​​
