Home / Soaps / Eastenders Spoilers & Gossip 2017 / Eastenders 25/08 - The Murrays Come Home To Find They've Been Burgled

Soaps

Eastenders 25/08 - The Murrays Come Home To Find They've Been Burgled

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 02:00

Eastenders Episode Guide - Friday 25th August.

SPOILER ALERT!

It’s Ladies Night at The Vic. As the night commences, Karen struggles to fit in with the others and willing to put the past behind her, Denise offers an olive branch. As everyone enjoys the night, it suddenly comes to a juddering end for Linda…

A fed up Sharon forces Phil to tell her what’s going on with Jay leaving her stunned. The Murrays get a nasty shock when they return home to find they have been burgled. After Ted tells the police the Taylors were responsible, Keanu storms round to confront Ted.

Elsewhere, Tom buys Michelle a drink at Ladies Night and the couple attract attention when they kiss in public. Abi is caught in an embarrassing situation by Steven.
by Pascale Day
#EastEnders

You might also like

Emmerdale 06/08 - Paddy's angry to find out Rhona's been lying
by the editorial team
Eastenders 7/1 - Kat steps up and takes control as they wait for the ambulance
by the editorial team
Eastenders 01/07 – It’s Linda’s birthday but Mick informs her that her surprise present has been delayed
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 11/08 - Has Eva Been Found Out?
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 18/12 - Rob reels Tracy in
by the editorial team
Hollyoaks 14/03 - Leela and Cameron pack up Ste’s possessions
by the editorial team
Emmerdale 18/2 - Rhona finds out Paddy has been having an affair
by the editorial team
Emmerdale 24/08 - Pete lives in fear believing Ross's body has been found
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 16/04 – Carla finds out Peter has been drinking
by the editorial team
27/01 - Have Peter and Carla been caught out?
by the editorial team
31/01 - Derek tells the Moons boys they're dead men
by the editorial team
Hollyoaks 5/10 - Dr S’Avage tells Cindy about the strand of hair they found
by the editorial team
Emmerdale 15/09 – Megan and Jai find incriminating evidence against Charity
by the editorial team
Emmerdale 08/12 – It looks like Belle has been targeted again
by the editorial team
23/01 - Phil has been arrested!
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 4/12 - Kylie assumes the worst of David
by the editorial team
Coronation Street 27/02 - Sally Learns Some Home Truths About Her Girls
by the editorial team
Emmerdale 19/4 - Pierce takes action to find the truth out about Tess's death
by the editorial team
Eastenders 16/6 - Will Bobby be coming home?
by the editorial team
Eastenders 22/08 – Yvonne tells Charlie they need to run away to Ireland
by the editorial team
Emmerdale 20/11 – Home farm raid
by the editorial team