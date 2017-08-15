Eastenders 25/08 - The Murrays Come Home To Find They've Been Burgled

Eastenders Episode Guide - Friday 25th August.

​SPOILER ALERT!

It’s Ladies Night at The Vic. As the night commences, Karen struggles to fit in with the others and willing to put the past behind her, Denise offers an olive branch. As everyone enjoys the night, it suddenly comes to a juddering end for Linda…

A fed up Sharon forces Phil to tell her what’s going on with Jay leaving her stunned. The Murrays get a nasty shock when they return home to find they have been burgled. After Ted tells the police the Taylors were responsible, Keanu storms round to confront Ted.

Elsewhere, Tom buys Michelle a drink at Ladies Night and the couple attract attention when they kiss in public. Abi is caught in an embarrassing situation by Steven.