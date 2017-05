Eastenders Episode Guide - Friday 26th May.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Jack reaches breaking point and takes drastic action.

Ted and Joyce prepare for their move to the Square and after saying goodbye to their flat, they arrive in Walford. Things are off to a bad start for Joyce however when she realises Ted has broken a promise for a fresh start and brought a piece of the past with him – but what is he hiding?

A desperate Mick meets with Fi – can he find a way out of the new contract? Denise attends her final exam.​​