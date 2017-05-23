The Ultimate Father's Day Gift Guide: What To Buy Every Type Of Dad

For the lazy one
Mixx Audio S3 Digital Alarm Clock & Wireless Speaker
RRP: £40
Available from: Mixx
For the one in need of some TLC
Imedeen Management Skin Supplements
RRP: £44.99
Available from: LookFantastic
For the football mad one
George Best 'Best' DVD
RRP: £15.99
Available from: Simply Home Entertainment
For the active one
ECCO Eday Medium Backpack
RRP: £239.99
Available from: ECCO
For the fashion-conscious one
ECCO Soft 8
RRP: £135
Available from: ECCO
For the old man one
Cyberjammies
RRP: £50
Available from: Cyberjammies
For the one who always smells good
Jimmy Choo MAN Ice
RRP: £62
Available from: The Perfume Shop
For the one who loves a cuppa
Newbys Tea Earl Green & Earl Grey
RRP: From £4.50
Available from: Newby
...and because he'll need a biscuit to go with his brew
Walkers Father's Day Shortbread Tin
RRP: £5.00
Available from: Walkers
For the one who's always late
Animal Marine Watch
RRP: £130
Available from: Animal
For the one who's partial to a hike
Karrimor Walking socks
RRP: £5.99
Available from: M&M Direct
For the whiskey connoisseur
AnCnoc Whiskey
RRP: £34
Available from: Master Of Malt
For the big spender
Firetrap Nylon Wallet
RRP: £5.99
Available from: M&M Direct
For the fitness fan
Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Tracking Wristband
RRP: £119.95
Available from: John Lewis
For the cider-guzzling one
Magners Keg
RRP: £15
Available from: Morrisons
Because he deserves to pamper himself too
Hempz Body Wash
RRP: approx £15
Available from: Beauty Brands
For the G&T swigger
Cotswolds Dry Gin
RRP: £34.95
Available from: Cotswolds Distillery
For the young-at-heart one
Animal Long Sleeved Bunker T-shirt
RRP: £25
Available from: M&M Direct
For the one who loves a little luxury
Mont Blanc EMBLEM ABSOLU
RRP: £72
Available from: Debenhams
For the Star Wars geek
Darth Vader T-shirt
RRP: £9.99
Available from: M&M Direct
For the one who loves to travel
Weleda Men's Wash Gift Bag Set
RRP: £19.95
Available from: Weleda
For the beach bum
Havianas Urban Basic Flip flops
RRP: £20
Available from: Havianas
