The Ultimate Father's Day Gift Guide: What To Buy Every Type Of Dad

As much as we love them, dads are notoriously difficult to buy for, especially on the annual special occasion dedicated to his commitment as a father. This year, we know we can do so much better than a DIY card and a packet of Imperial Mints. Whether he's a petrolhead, whiskey connoisseur, aspiring Bake Off winner or all three, here's what to buy every type of dad this Father's Day.

For the lazy one

Mixx Audio S3 Digital Alarm Clock & Wireless Speaker

RRP: £40

Available from: Mixx

For the one in need of some TLC

Imedeen Management Skin Supplements

RRP: £44.99

Available from: LookFantastic

For the football mad one

George Best 'Best' DVD

RRP: £15.99

Available from: Simply Home Entertainment

For the active one

ECCO Eday Medium Backpack

RRP: £239.99

Available from: ECCO

For the fashion-conscious one

ECCO Soft 8

RRP: £135

Available from: ECCO

For the old man one

Cyberjammies

RRP: £50

Available from: Cyberjammies

For the one who always smells good

Jimmy Choo MAN Ice

RRP: £62

Available from: The Perfume Shop

For the one who loves a cuppa

Newbys Tea Earl Green & Earl Grey

RRP: From £4.50

​Available from: Newby

...and because he'll need a biscuit to go with his brew

Walkers Father's Day Shortbread Tin

RRP: £5.00

Available from: Walkers

For the one who's always late

Animal Marine Watch

RRP: £130

Available from: Animal

For the one who's partial to a hike

Karrimor Walking socks

RRP: £5.99

Available from: M&M Direct

For the whiskey connoisseur

AnCnoc Whiskey

RRP: £34

Available from: Master Of Malt

For the big spender

Firetrap Nylon Wallet

RRP: £5.99

Available from: M&M Direct

For the fitness fan

Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Tracking Wristband

RRP: £119.95

Available from: John Lewis

For the cider-guzzling one

Magners Keg

RRP: £15

Available from: Morrisons

Because he deserves to pamper himself too

Hempz Body Wash

RRP: approx £15

Available from: Beauty Brands

For the G&T swigger

Cotswolds Dry Gin

RRP: £34.95

Available from: Cotswolds Distillery

For the young-at-heart one

Animal Long Sleeved Bunker T-shirt

RRP: £25

Available from: M&M Direct

For the one who loves a little luxury

Mont Blanc EMBLEM ABSOLU

RRP: £72

Available from: Debenhams

For the Star Wars geek

Darth Vader T-shirt

RRP: £9.99

Available from: M&M Direct

For the one who loves to travel

Weleda Men's Wash Gift Bag Set

RRP: £19.95

Available from: Weleda

For the beach bum

Havianas Urban Basic Flip flops

RRP: £20

Available from: Havianas

