The Ultimate Father's Day Gift Guide: What To Buy Every Type Of Dad

By Helen Turnbull Published today at 17:10

As much as we love them, dads are notoriously difficult to buy for, especially on the annual special occasion dedicated to his commitment as a father. This year, we know we can do so much better than a DIY card and a packet of Imperial Mints. Whether he's a petrolhead, whiskey connoisseur, aspiring Bake Off winner or all three, here's what to buy every type of dad this Father's Day.

For the lazy one

Mixx Audio S3 Digital Alarm Clock & Wireless Speaker
RRP: £40
Available from: Mixx

For the one in need of some TLC

Imedeen Management Skin Supplements
RRP: £44.99
Available from: LookFantastic

For the football mad one

George Best 'Best' DVD
RRP: £15.99
Available from: Simply Home Entertainment

For the active one

ECCO Eday Medium Backpack
RRP: £239.99
Available from: ECCO

For the fashion-conscious one

ECCO Soft 8
RRP: £135
Available from: ECCO

For the old man one

Cyberjammies
RRP: £50
Available from: Cyberjammies

For the one who always smells good

Jimmy Choo MAN Ice
RRP: £62
Available from: The Perfume Shop

For the one who loves a cuppa

Newbys Tea Earl Green & Earl Grey
RRP: From £4.50
​Available from: Newby

...and because he'll need a biscuit to go with his brew

Walkers Father's Day Shortbread Tin
RRP: £5.00
Available from: Walkers

For the one who's always late

Animal Marine Watch
RRP: £130
Available from: Animal

For the one who's partial to a hike

Karrimor Walking socks
RRP: £5.99
Available from: M&M Direct

For the whiskey connoisseur

AnCnoc Whiskey
RRP: £34
Available from: Master Of Malt

For the big spender

Firetrap Nylon Wallet
RRP: £5.99
Available from: M&M Direct

For the fitness fan

Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Tracking Wristband
RRP: £119.95
Available from: John Lewis

For the cider-guzzling one

Magners Keg
RRP: £15
Available from: Morrisons

Because he deserves to pamper himself too

Hempz Body Wash
RRP: approx £15
Available from: Beauty Brands

For the G&T swigger

Cotswolds Dry Gin
RRP: £34.95
Available from: Cotswolds Distillery

For the young-at-heart one

Animal Long Sleeved Bunker T-shirt
RRP: £25
Available from: M&M Direct

For the one who loves a little luxury

Mont Blanc EMBLEM ABSOLU
RRP: £72
Available from: Debenhams

For the Star Wars geek

Darth Vader T-shirt
RRP: £9.99
Available from: M&M Direct

For the one who loves to travel

Weleda Men's Wash Gift Bag Set
RRP: £19.95
Available from: Weleda

For the beach bum

Havianas Urban Basic Flip flops
RRP: £20
Available from: Havianas

What's the best/worst gift you've ever given your old man on Father's Day? Let us know @soFeminineUK

