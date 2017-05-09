Do Tequila Plants Really Hold The Key To Strong Bones?

That Sunday-morning regret of having downed too many tequila slammers the night before is an all-too familiar feeling for some of us. But what if we told you that while the Mexican spirit shots may resign you to a Sunday spent in bed feeling sorry for yourself, they actually contain a secret ingredient for maintaining strong, healthy bones?

Shots always seem like a good idea at the time but rarely are when you're faced with the reality of a thumping head and inescapable nausea 12 hours later. But shot regret may about to become a thing of the past as new scientific research has found that tequila plants can actually improve the overall health of your bones.

According to a study, conducted by scientists at the Center for Research and Advanced Studies in Mexico, the tequila plant (the fact tequila comes from a plant is news enough to me) contains substances that help our bodies absorb calcium and magnesium - vital ingredients in maintaining strong bones.

The conclusion was derived from an experiment involving mice with osteoporosis - a disease whereby increased bone weakness increases the risk of a broken bone - who were administered with 'agave fructans' which is a non-digestible carbohydrates/fruit sugar, taken from the blue tequila plant. The good news is that the results showed that these mice showed a 50% increase in a protein that indicates new bone growth. The bad news? Once the agave is mixed into alcoholic tequila, the bone-strengthening properties disappear as the fructans transform into alcohol.

