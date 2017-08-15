Home / Food and Drink / World cuisine / Gin Fans Rejoice: You Can Now Get G&Ts Delivered Right To Your Door!

Food and Drink

Gin Fans Rejoice: You Can Now Get G&Ts Delivered Right To Your Door!

By Rose Adams Published today at 12:40

Forget the inflatable unicorns and overpriced Mr Whippy because what summer is really about, is an ice cold beverage of the alcoholic kind. But we busy millennials just don't have the time to spare slicing, dicing and measuring up ingredients for that perfect gin and tonic. Enter: a mobile gin bar to do all the hard work for us. Hurrah!

As (almost) all of the best things in life can now be delivered to your door; pizza, flowers, Missguided deliveries, even Mcdonald's now too (shout out to Ubereats), it was only a matter of time before gin was added to that list, and the great news is that that monumental day we've been waiting for has finally come.

It's all thanks to a booze filled van known as 'The Wanderer' which is locked, loaded and stocked to the brim with a variety of booze including gin, cocktails, wines and heck, even artisan ales if you fancy drinking like your dad. The booze-on-wheels vehicle started life as a Citroen HY before being converted into a mobile bar, and is already racking up miles up and down the country giving us all a guzzle of the good stuff.

Speaking to The Metro, Nick Whitby, who is part of the van's mother brand The New World Trading Company, explained: "We get inundated with requests asking if we can provide our cocktails and drinks for their private celebrations, [and] The Wanderer is perfect for this.

"The vehicle has been adapted to house a sleek bar but it also promises to deliver our highest standard of award winning cocktails and drinks no matter where the celebration is, up and down the country."

But unfortunately there is a slight catch, and as with most things these days, I'm sad to report it's to do with stinging our bank balances. The minimum hire for the fully stocked bar is £1,500, as well as the £500 charge for the bar team, ice and glassware too. *Gulp*

If you've got a big do coming up (and some cash to splurge) The Wanderer has the potential to make your bash the most talked about party in town. No word yet on whether Ryan Gosling is serving up the gin though - because that could definitely sway us to part with the dollar, just sayin'.

Does the thought of gin delivered straight to your door fill you with glee? Let us know @SoFeminineUK

Liked this? You might also like:

Rosé Wine Gin Is Here To Make Your 'Pink Prinks' Even Sassier

Aldi's Gin Is Named One Of The Best In The Word - And It's Less Than A Tenner

Pink Gin Is Here To Give Your G&T An Instagrammable Summer Makeover

by Rose Adams

You might also like

You Can Finally Get Your McDonald's Delivered To Your Door With UberEats!
by the editorial team
Gin & Tonic Sausages Are Here To Make Your Summer BBQ Boozy & Delicious
by the editorial team
Rosé Wine Gin Is Here To Make Your 'Pink Prinks' Even Sassier
by the editorial team
Unicorn Tear Gin Is Here To Make Your G&T Magical AF
by the editorial team
Gin-Flavoured Ice Cream Is Here And We're Salivating At The Thought
by the editorial team
Pink Gin Is Here To Give Your G&T An Instagrammable Summer Makeover
by the editorial team
Aldi's Gin Is Named One Of The Best In The Word - And It's Less Than A Tenner
by the editorial team
Mulled Gin Will Get You Into The Festive Spirit, Quite Literally, This Christmas
by the editorial team
This Is Not A Drill: You Can Now Buy Gin & Tonic Easter Eggs!
by the editorial team
Rosé Wine Jam Is Here To Spice Up Your Morning Toast
by the editorial team
This Matte Black Latte Will Release Your Inner Goth
by the editorial team
There's A Blue Gin Train Coming To London & You're Going To Want A Ticket ASAP
by the editorial team
Pimm's Popsicles Are Here To Get Us In The Spirit Of Summer
by the editorial team
Gin Baubles are The Brilliantly Boozy Way to Decorate Your Christmas Tree
by the editorial team
Pizza Ice Cream Now Exists, Because Of Course It Does
by the editorial team
It Turns Out Your Favourite Fast Food Is Full Of Actual Sh*t
by the editorial team
Happy National Doughnut Day! 17 Of The Yummiest Doughnut Recipes You Have To Try
by the editorial team
There's A New Anti-Ageing Gin And We Need It In A Hip Flask ASAP
by the editorial team
The UK's First Gin Cruise Is Changing Booze Cruises As You Know Them
by the editorial team
Prosecco Pong Is About To Change Your Summer BBQ For The Better
by the editorial team
This Gin Advent Calendar Will Get You Into The Christmas Spirit, Quite Literally
by the editorial team