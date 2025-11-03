Britons are missing out on 2 tiny fruit bushes in October: 15-minute care, 3kg crops, birds fed

In quiet corners this month, small shrubs turn red and gold, then quietly serve up bowls of late-season fruit.
Across patios and back gardens, two modest plants are stealing autumn’s limelight with reliable colour, steady yields and barely any faff. They thrive in cool nights, shrug off rain, and feed people and birds when most harvests fade. The twist is timing: put them in now, while the soil still holds its warmth.
Two modest shrubs rewriting autumn fruit in British gardens
Raspberries and goji: small plants, heavy returns
Autumn-fruiting raspberries, once a summer memory, now push through to October and even November in mild corners. They crop on new canes, so first-year plants can deliver a bowl or two next season. Goji (Lycium barbarum), more often seen dried in health shops, grows happily as a light, arching shrub, scattering orange-red berries from late summer into autumn. Both slip into borders, rows or containers without fuss.
Plant in October, when rain is regular and soil stays warm, and you can pick fruit within 10–12 months.
Raspberries give soft, acidic-sweet berries that eat fresh or freeze well. Goji provides firmer, tangy fruits you can snack on, dry low and slow in the oven, stir into porridge, or fold through salads for colour and bite. Neither demands a big plot. A balcony rail, a sunny fence or a shared allotment strip all work.
Why October shifts the odds
As top growth slows, energy flows underground. Roots push into warm, moist soil, anchoring before winter. Weeds die back, so competition drops. You get stronger canes by spring and earlier blossom on goji. Watering is easier, too, with cooler air reducing stress.
|Plant
|Light
|Spacing/pot size
|Soil
|Typical yield
|Key winter task
|Autumn raspberry
|Sun to light shade
|45–60 cm between canes; 30–40 L pot
|Moist, well-drained; compost-rich
|1–2 kg per plant at maturity
|Cut fruited canes to ground in late winter
|Goji berry
|Full sun
|1–1.5 m between plants; 35–50 L pot
|Free-draining; tolerate poor soils
|1–2 kg per shrub with training
|Light prune to open centre in late winter
Plant now: quick steps for a strong start
What to do this week
- Choose a bright spot. Goji needs full sun; raspberries manage with a little shade.
- Prepare soil 20–25 cm deep, mixing in a bucket of garden compost per square metre.
- Set raspberries so the previous soil line sits level with the new soil. Firm gently.
- Plant goji slightly deeper than the nursery pot to stabilise its base.
- Water thoroughly after planting, then keep evenly moist for 2–3 weeks.
- Mulch 5 cm with leaf mould, straw or wood chips, keeping stems clear by a hand’s width.
- Add a simple trellis or wire for raspberries to improve airflow and easy picking.
Most gardeners can plant and mulch two bushes in 15 minutes, then let autumn’s rain do the rest.
Training and pruning for easy picking
Autumn-fruiting raspberries fruit on first-year canes. In late winter, cut all canes to ground level. New canes will carry next autumn’s crop. For goji, remove weak, crossing shoots in late winter and tip-prune vigorous leaders in spring to encourage side shoots, where berries form. A single-stem or open-centre shape keeps light moving through the plant.
Low fuss, rich rewards for people and wildlife
Feathered neighbours will notice
Blackbirds, robins and thrushes home in on ripe berries quickly. If you want to share, leave outer clusters for them and pick inner fruit for the kitchen. If your harvest is small in year one, use a temporary mesh while berries colour, then remove it for a final share.
Both shrubs also draw pollinators. Raspberry flowers feed bees in summer; goji’s starry blooms draw hoverflies that help with aphids. The result is a busier, more balanced garden late in the year.
Expect colour, movement and a steady trickle of ripe fruit when most borders wind down.
Health and kitchen pay-off
A 100 g handful of raspberries offers fibre, vitamin C and gentle acidity for jams, crumbles and fresh bowls. Goji brings carotenoids, vitamin A and a distinct chew when dried. Dry them in a low oven at 60–70°C with the door slightly ajar, then jar them once cool. Mix with oats, roasted nuts and apple chips for a weekday breakfast that avoids additives.
Costs, risks and simple fixes
What you might spend and save
Autumn raspberry canes retail at £2–£5 each; goji shrubs often cost £8–£15. A pair of raspberries in 40 L tubs, plus compost and mulch, sits near £30–£40. Supermarket raspberries average £12–£18 per kilo in autumn. A mature patio plant delivering 1.2 kg repays itself quickly, then carries on for years. Goji berries sell for far more dried; even a modest shrub makes a dent in that bill.
Two raspberries and one goji can produce 3–5 kg annually in good conditions, more than enough for a family.
Common snags and how to avoid them
- Spreading roots: raspberries creep by suckers. Use root barriers or grow in containers to hold the line.
- Bird theft: pick often and net lightly during peak ripening, removing netting once you’ve taken your share.
- Aphids: encourage ladybirds with marigolds and avoid high-nitrogen feeds that trigger lush, weak growth.
- Waterlogging: raise containers on pot feet and use a free-draining mix with 20–30% grit for goji.
- Poor fruit set: ensure sun for goji and avoid heavy pruning in summer when flower buds form on new wood.
Ideas to take it further
Balcony-friendly set-ups
Choose tall, narrow containers to save floor space and add a vertical trellis for raspberries. A 35–40 L pot supports one plant well; two pots fit beneath a single rail. Secure canes with soft ties to stop wind rock. Water deeply once or twice a week in summer rather than little and often, and refresh the top 5 cm of compost each spring.
Companion choices that help without chemicals
Plant chives, garlic or calendula near raspberries to disrupt pests. Phacelia sown in gaps draws hoverflies and bees. Underplant goji with low thyme to keep the base dry and buzzing. These partners add scent and colour, invite predators that keep pests in check, and reduce the need for sprays.
Curious about variety choice? Autumn raspberries such as ‘Autumn Bliss’ and ‘Polka’ suit beginners and deliver on patio or plot. For goji, look for named selections bred for larger berries and fewer thorns. Both are self-fertile, so a single plant crops, though a small group often yields more. If your garden faces harsh winds, add a windbreak; fruit sets better when blossoms don’t dehydrate.
Parents can turn harvests into weekend tasks: weigh each pick, note dates, and track the season’s total. Students in shared houses can split costs and share a late-season crumble. Community groups can line a sunny fence with canes and leave the outside edge as a bird buffet. Simple actions now bank colour, nutrition and a livelier garden for next year’s darker months.