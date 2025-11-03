Britons revive a forgotten orchard trick: can a £6 fleece add 21 days to your apples and pears?

As nights sharpen and orchards empty, a quiet revival is spreading: a humble, timeworn trick that buys precious fruit-time for all.
The first frosts arrive, ladders go back in the shed, and baskets sit bare. Yet a growing band of gardeners now keeps apples and pears on the branch well into November, leaning on a practice their grandparents knew by heart.
Old know‑how returns to the orchard
Autumn 2025 brings sharp swings in temperature across the UK. Warm afternoons mislead, then a cold snap bruises fruit overnight. Apples turn mealy after a chill. Pears split and tumble before they peak. That pain hits most on small plots and exposed sites where wind strips trees clean.
Gardeners once wrapped loaded boughs against those nights. The modern stand‑in is horticultural fleece: a breathable, light fabric that softens the blow of cold air and wind. It does not change the season. It buys time. Often just enough to turn late October fruit into early November flavour.
Wrap key branches with breathable fleece when nights dip below 5°C. Expect a 1–3°C cushion and up to three extra picking weeks.
How a £6 fleece buys time
What the fabric actually does
Standard horticultural fleece (around 17 g/m²) traps a thin layer of air. That layer slows heat loss after sunset and cuts wind chill. On calm nights it can hold fruit surfaces 1–3°C warmer than the ambient air. It also reduces rapid moisture loss, so skins stay supple rather than scalded by cold, dry gusts.
The fabric must breathe. Plastic sheeting raises condensation and disease risk. Fleece lets vapour escape while taking the sting out of the night.
When to deploy it
Start when forecasts show night temperatures below 5°C or when grass frosts begin in your postcode. Valleys and open plots cool faster than built‑up gardens, so act earlier in those spots. A cheap max‑min thermometer hung at shoulder height gives a truer read than a phone app.
An 8‑minute method for each tree
- Cut 1–1.5 m wide strips of fleece. Aim to cover fruiting clusters rather than the trunk.
- Loop the fleece loosely around laden branches. Leave small gaps so air can move and humidity can escape.
- Fix with soft ties, string or even wooden clothes pegs. Avoid tight knots that score bark.
- Anchor the lower edge to a cane or weight to stop flapping. Wind tears fabric and bruises fruit.
- On sunny mornings above 10°C, peel the fleece back for a few hours to dry fruit and wood.
- After rain, shake off water so droplets do not freeze on skins overnight.
- Pick little and often. Remove damaged fruit promptly to limit rot spread under cover.
- Double up the fleece on the coldest nights, then revert to a single layer once temperatures recover.
Proof on the branch
Small orchards and allotments report clear gains this season. On a breezy Midlands plot, a single layer lifted fruit‑surface temperature from 4.0°C to 6.2°C during a radiative frost. The grower held ‘Conference’ pears for another 18 days and kept ‘Cox’ apples firm enough to slice cleanly. Colour improved as days stayed bright, and the pears ripened with fewer gritty cells.
Measured on calm nights, single fleece often adds 1–3°C; a double wrap can push the buffer to 4°C for short spells.
The numbers you can expect
- Temperature buffer: 1–3°C with a single layer; 3–4°C briefly with two layers on calm nights.
- Harvest extension: 7–21 days on most sites; coastal and sheltered gardens sometimes manage longer.
- Drop reduction: 30–50% fewer windfalls during moderate gusts compared with bare branches.
- Taste gains: higher perceived sweetness as starch converts to sugars during the extra hang time.
What to watch for
Moisture and disease
Good airflow matters. If fleece stays wet against fruit for days, scab and brown rot advance. Create a small air gap and lift covers during mild midday windows. Pick any fruit that softens early; rot spreads faster in still pockets.
Wind, wildlife and wear
Fleece tears on sharp spurs. Blunt them with a quick prune of dead twig tips before wrapping. Wasps ignore fleece once nights cool, but earwigs sometimes shelter there; a corrugated cardboard trap hung nearby lures them away. Replace threadbare fabric each year or patch with tape designed for row covers.
Choose varieties that repay the effort
Late apples such as ‘Egremont Russet’, ‘Braeburn’ and cooking ‘Bramley’ hold better under cover than very soft early types. Pears with firm flesh—‘Conference’ and ‘Concorde’—benefit most. Thin‑skinned ‘Comice’ gains flavour but needs a gentle hand and more frequent checks.
Costs, kit and realistic outcomes
- Horticultural fleece, 10–15 m roll: £6–£12 depending on weight.
- Soft ties or jute string: £2–£5.
- Wooden clothes pegs: £1–£3 per pack.
- Max‑min thermometer: £8–£15.
|Method
|Typical temperature gain
|Main risks
|Approximate cost
|Extra picking days
|No cover
|0°C
|Windfall, mealy texture after chill
|£0
|0
|Single fleece (≈17 g/m²)
|1–3°C
|Condensation, fabric tears
|£6–£12
|10–21
|Double fleece
|3–4°C
|Overheating on sunny days if left on
|£12–£20
|14–28
|Individual fruit bags
|0–1°C
|Labour, uneven ripening
|£8–£15 per 100
|5–10
|Pick and store (cool shed)
|Not applicable
|Less on‑tree flavour development
|£0–£30 for crates/shelves
|30–90 storage days
Beyond fleece: stack small wins for longer, better fruit
Stabilise the tree before the cold
- Water the root zone the day before a forecast frost; hydrated tissue resists cold damage better than drought‑stressed wood.
- Add a 5–8 cm mulch of leaves or woodchip to slow soil heat loss.
- Use windbreak mesh on the northerly or easterly side of the tree to cut gusts that trigger fruit drop.
- Thin heavy crops in August; fewer, larger fruit hang more securely in October.
Time your pick for flavour and storage
For apples, lift gently and twist. If the stem releases with a quarter turn, the fruit is ready. Store sound apples at 2–4°C with high humidity to curb shrivelling. Keep them away from potatoes and onions. Pears behave differently: pick when firm but mature, chill briefly, then ripen at room temperature for a buttery texture.
A simple rule: protect on cold nights, vent on mild days, pick what’s ready, and never let wet fleece rest on fruit.
Why this matters in 2025
Unsettled autumns now deliver bigger day‑to‑night swings. That punishes unprotected fruit. A roll of fleece offers a low‑cost way to hold quality, spread the picking window and reduce waste. Households save money by eating their own fruit for longer. Communities swap surplus later into the season instead of watching it bruise and drop at once.
If you like numbers, try a quick yard test. On six forecast frost nights, cover half a branch and leave the other half bare. Log fruit‑surface temperatures with a probe or use touch: covered fruit stays firm and glossy, uncovered fruit dulls faster. Count windfalls under each half. The difference tells you whether to scale up next year.
There is room to refine. Gardeners in colder pockets can add a second layer only for the 2–3 coldest nights each week. Those with espaliered trees can clip fleece along wires for neat tension and fast morning venting. If birds peck through, pair fleece at night with daytime netting. Each tweak extends the gains without adding fuss.
Old advice, modern kit, and a close eye on the forecast. That mix is helping ordinary growers push apples and pears 10–21 days further, with better colour and cleaner bites, long after neighbouring baskets run dry.