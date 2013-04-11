Adele tops young musician rich list as One Direction rake in £25million

The Sunday Times Rich List is out - and we can't say we're particularly surprised by the results. While Adele has quietly raked in £30million, One Direction have been taking over the airwaves - and making the money to go with it. The boys have made it onto the list alongside some huge pop names and a fellow X Factor alumnus. Can you guess who?!

Oscar winner Adele has topped The Sunday Times Rich List of music millionaires in Britain and Ireland under 30.

The Skyfall singer was declared the top earning young musician by quite some distance after raking in a £30million fortune.

Despite undergoing a throat operation last year and cancelling numerous gigs, 24-year-old Adele is said to have earned £10million in 2012 alone.

The singer also gave birth to her first child last year but it was her recent Oscar win for her Skyfall movie track - plus her performance at the ceremony - that really catapulted her back into the spotlight earlier this year.



On top of all that, her latest record, 21, was the best-selling album in the world in 2011 and 2012.

​X Factor band One Direction failed to make the top of the list, despite pulling in a whopping £25million fortune last year following their staggering success all over the world - including in the US, which is notoriously tough to crack.



This left Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne with a comfortable £5million each - not quite enough to be amongst Adele and co.



Singer, TV judge and L’Oreal model Cheryl Cole came in second for her £14million worth, closely followed by X Factor 2006 winner Leona Lewis and Katie Melua, who both have £12m.



In fifth position is Florence And The Machine front woman Florence Welch, with a still-impressive fortune of £9million.

​

New entries to the youngsters' list include the voice of 2012, Emeli Sande, as well as Ed Sheeran, who are each worth £5 million.



Meanwhile, Sir Paul McCartney topped the musicians' rich list - no age restriction this time - for the 25th year in a row with an eye-watering fortune of £680million.



Composer and musical theatre guru Andrew Lloyd Webber is just behind the former Beatles star with £620million and U2 collectively get the bronze for their combined wealth of £520million.



With age and popularity well on their side, we can see One Direction sticking around on this list for a few years yet.