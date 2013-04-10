BAFTA nominations 2013: Downton Abbey and Call The Midwife snubbed from list

The BAFTA nominations have been released and, as usual, there were a few surprise snubs. It was Downton Abbey's absence from the list that was the big shock, while The Girl and Accused lead with the most nominations. But who will be the big winner on Sunday 12th May?

This year’s BAFTA Television Awards nominations are out and it's been a disappointing day at the office for Downton Abbey.



The hit period drama may have a legion of devoted fans but it looks like the shine may have worn off for the critics as the ITV show didn't get a single nomination.



Another household favourite to get the cold shoulder was BBC series Call The Midwife.

​The show, which stars Miranda Hart and is a huge viewing hit for the channel, only managed one nod - the Radio Times Audience Award, which will be voted for by the public.



It would appear the less commercial programmes have come out on top this year, with The Girl receiving no less than four nominations.



Sienna Miller is up for Leading Actress, Toby Jones for Leading Actor and Imelda Staunton for Supporting Actress in her role as Hitchcock's wife Alma.



The BBC-HBO TV movie - about the relationship between Alfred Hitchcock and the actress Tippi Hedren - was met with some backlash for its abusive and sexual portrayal of Hitchcock.

But that doesn't seem to have done it any harm.



Crime series Accused is also in the running for a number of awards, with Sean Bean up for Leading Actor, Stephen Graham for Supporting Actor and Olivia Colman nominated for Supporting Actress.



Olivia Colman also appeared in the Female Performance In A Comedy category, for her role in Twenty Twelve. The show got three further nods - Jessica Hynes and Hugh Bonneville were nominated for their performances, while it is also up for best Sitcom.



Mary Berry fans will be glad to see The Great British Bake Off received two nominations, in best Feature and also in the Radio Times Audience Award category.



Unsurprisingly, the Sporting Event category was dominated by the 2012 Olympics, while Game Of Thrones and Homeland both received two nominations after hugely successful years.



See full the full list of nominations here.