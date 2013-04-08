Frankie Sandford gets engaged to Wayne Bridge

We couldn't be more happy for Frankie Sandford! The Saturdays star has announced that she's engaged to Wayne Bridge. We can't wait for another Saturdays wedding - and no doubt another mini Sat will be on its way before too long!

Frankie Sandford has announced that she's engaged to her footballer beau Wayne Bridge.



​The Saturdays singer revealed the news on her Twitter account this afternoon.

​

She wrote: "Guess what?!!!!" and posted an adorable photo of Wayne kissing her cheek as she holds her left hand up to her mouth - her huge round-cut diamond ring clear to see.

​

The congratulations soon flooded in for Frankie from her 1,093,172 followers.

​Her bandmates were also quick to send their well-wishes via the social networking site.



Pregnant Rochelle Humes - who married JLS star Marvin Humes last year - wrote: "Big congratulations to @FrankieTheSats and Wayney. He did so well and the ring is to die for in the flesh. Welcome to the wifey club xxx."

​

And Una Healy - who wed rugby star Ben Foden in 2012 - tweeted: "So Happy for @FrankieTheSats and Wayne who have recently got engaged X."



Vanessa White wrote: "Congrats @FrankieTheSats & Wayne! So happy for you guys. Woooooo xxx."

​

And Mollie King - who's the band's only single member - tweeted: "@FrankieTheSats I couldn’t be happier for you Frank! Wayne is a very lucky man, you two are truly the perfect match! Bring on the wedding!!!"



​It's great to see such a happy ending for the Essex-born star, who's been dating Wayne, 32, since December 2010.

​

In early 2012, Frankie revealed that she had received treatment for depression the previous year.



The 24-year-old took time out from the band as she was nursed back to full health.

​

She told Glamour magazine about the moment her depression started taking hold: "One night, I got upset because Wayne hadn't bought the right yoghurts. I manage to convince myself he didn't know me at all.



​"It set off this spiral of negative thinking - that if I disappeared, it wouldn’t matter to anyone. In fact, it would make everybody’s life easier.

​"I felt that I was worthless, that I was ugly, that I didn’t deserve anything."

​Frankie also revealed that she was constantly worried people would think she was "a horrible person" and “ugly".

​And that when she did finally seek help, she grew concerned her fellow patients would judge her.

​She continued: "I was so nervous, because I was 'Frankie from The Saturdays'. I didn't know if people would be horrible to me and say: 'You're in a successful girl band, you've got this great boyfriend, he's got loads of money.'

​"But nobody judged me. Nobody thought I was weird."