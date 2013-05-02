Frankie Sandford pregnant: Saturdays singer expecting first child with Wayne Bridge

Saturdays singer Frankie Sandford is the latest band member to be expecting a baby. The young star and her fiancé Wayne Bridge are thrilled at the prospect of becoming parents, just weeks after their engagement last month. Congrats guys!

Frankie Sandford has announced that she's pregnant with her first child.



The Saturdays singer revealed via Twitter that she and fiancé Wayne Bridge are expecting their first baby together.



She wrote this afternoon: "Some big news from me today! Wayne and I are having a baby. We are both SO happy and can't wait for his or hers arrival!"

Frankie, 24, and 32-year-old Wayne got engaged last month, so the news isn't a huge surprise.



She tweeted in April: "Guess what?!!!!" and posted an adorable photo of Wayne kissing her cheek as she holds her left hand up to her mouth - her huge round-cut diamond ring clear to see.​



The announcement comes just weeks before her bandmate Rochelle Humes is due to give birth to her first child by husband Marvin.



And fellow Saturdays singer Una Healy welcomed her daughter Aoife Belle in March last year.



Those girls have been busy!

Una tweeted in response to Frankie's news: "So happy and excited for our @FrankieTheSats and Wayne's baby news!! X​."



​It's great to see such a happy ending for Essex-born Frankie, who's been dating Wayne since December 2010.



​In early 2012 - just over a year after her split from McFly star Dougie Poynter in November 2010 - Frankie revealed that she had received treatment for depression the previous year.



The 24-year-old took time out from the band while she was nursed back to full health.​



She told Glamour magazine about the moment her depression started taking hold: "One night, I got upset because Wayne hadn't bought the right yoghurts. I manage to convince myself he didn't know me at all.​



"It set off this spiral of negative thinking - that if I disappeared, it wouldn’t matter to anyone. In fact, it would make everybody’s life easier.​



"I felt that I was worthless, that I was ugly, that I didn’t deserve anything."

​When she did finally seek help, Frankie grew concerned her fellow patients would judge her.​



She continued: "I was so nervous, because I was 'Frankie from The Saturdays'. I didn't know if people would be horrible to me and say: 'You're in a successful girl band, you've got this great boyfriend, he's got loads of money.'​



​"But nobody judged me. Nobody thought I was weird."



Congratulations to the happy couple!