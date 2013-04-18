Katherine Jenkins' cleavage in low-cut dress at Thatcher funeral sparks outrage

Many were baffled by Katherine Jenkins' presence at Margaret Thatcher's funeral yesterday, but it seems more were left outraged by her rather revealing choice of outfit for the occasion.

Katherine - who is thought to have met Baroness Thatcher through her charity work for the Armed Forces - completed her outfit with a flared overcoat, Philip Treacy hat and patent heels.



Twitter quickly reacted with disapproval to the 32-year-old's clothes.



AngelaReedFox tweeted: "Just for a change, or perhaps in honour of the occasion, Katherine Jenkins could have put her cleavage away."



Hilary McGowan said she was "not sure Katherine Jenkins’s cleavage is appropriate", while WellWilk added: "I think Katherine Jenkins could have put her cleavage away for just one day #thatcherfuneral."



Katherine has so far ignored the remarks about her outfit, which was complimented as "immaculate" by Telegraph fashion director Hilary Alexander.

On the morning of the funeral Katherine simply tweeted: "For me today is personal not political #BritishForcesFoundation."



Many were baffled by Katherine's presence at the funeral of the former Prime Minister, but her tweet seems to explain how she knew Thatcher.

​Another celebrity attendee at the funeral was Joan Collins, who brought along husband Percy Gibson.



Sir Terry Wogan, Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson, singer Dame Shirley Bassey and composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber were also among the 2,300 guests at the service, which was held at St. Paul's Cathedral.



Though police feared violence and protests yesterday from Thatcher haters, only one arrest was made and supporters who came to pay their final respects were in the vast majority.



Lady Thatcher's children, Sir Mark and Carol, were accompanied by her grandchildren Amanda and Michael.



Amanda, 19 - who lives in Texas with Sir Mark's first wife, Diane Beckett - found herself in the global spotlight when she delivered a reading at the service.



She was composed as she gave a flawless reading of a passage from the Book Of Ephesians in her American accent.