MTV Awards 2013: Pitch Perfect's Hana Mae Lee in bizarre cigarette-butt hat

Hana Mae Lee - one of the singing stars of Pitch Perfect - has arrived on the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards 2013 wearing some pretty out-there head gear.
The young star turned up to the ceremony wearing a hat shaped like a cigarette butt.
As she presents herself as not just an actress but also a fashion designer we're wondering if this could be one of her creations.
Hana is hoping to be part of a wining cast as Pitch Perfect has four nominations.
She is personally nominated for Best Musical Moment along with Esther Dean.
Her co-star Rebel Wilson will be also hosting the show and is also in the running for three awards.
On top of that, the cast of the musical movie are performing a reunion number on tonight’s show.
When Esther spoke about the prospect of performing, she told MTV the most important thing was just, "to remember to start singing, because I know that I'm going to sing, I just need to know when to sing."
Fellow cast member Skylar Astin added: "There's a lot of singing and a lot of cues. It's not just singing. There's explosions. There's Rebel.
"Every part is very important, and it's important to pay respect and understand what's going on around you."
Esther added: "You can't be distracted by the sexy men or women."
...or the crazy hats!