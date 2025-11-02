Cost-of-living squeeze: can 9 old-school home remedies save you £312 this month, or cost you more?

As bills climb and cupboards empty, households are rummaging for forgotten fixes hiding in plain sight at home.
A French platform, Astuces de grand mère, has turned that impulse into thousands of low-cost, low-chemical tips vetted by specialists. Its formula is simple: everyday ingredients, clear instructions, and a promise to make daily life cheaper, cleaner and a little calmer.
Why old wisdom is trending again
Rising prices and a distrust of harsh chemicals have pushed many readers back to time-tested solutions. The appeal is obvious. A jar of bicarbonate of soda costs pennies. Vinegar cuts through limescale. A warm honey-and-lemon drink soothes a scratchy throat. None of that requires a pricey delivery or a brand-new bottle.
Traditional know-how is being reframed as practical, low-risk and under £5, matching the mood of households watching every pound.
That is the space Astuces de grand mère occupies. The site gathers practical know-how across six everyday domains: health, beauty, home, garden, kitchen and activities with children. Each tip relies on items most people already own, and the guidance is designed for busy people with little time to spare.
Inside the platform’s promise
Behind the warm tone sits a structured editorial process. The team includes journalists and specialists in wellbeing, health, beauty, food and housekeeping. They sift folk wisdom, research claims and test methods before publishing concise, step-by-step instructions. It reads less like nostalgia and more like a service desk for small, stubborn problems.
Thousands of practical remedies, presented plainly, and checked by journalists and domain experts before they reach readers.
Navigation stays straightforward. Tips are grouped by category, supported by keyword search, and refreshed regularly. That matters when readers are trying to solve something specific—mildew on tiles, a sore heel, a dull saucepan—without trawling social media for half an hour.
What works right now
Kitchen cupboard fixes under £1
- White vinegar to break down limescale on taps and kettles; rinse well to avoid lingering odours.
- Bicarbonate of soda to deodorise fridges, shoes and bins; sprinkle, leave 30 minutes, then vacuum or wipe.
- Honey and lemon in hot water to ease a mild sore throat; sip slowly and rest your voice.
- Oatmeal in a warm bath to calm dry, itchy skin; place oats in a muslin bag to keep drains clear.
- Coffee grounds to gently scrub greasy pans; avoid non-stick coatings to prevent scratches.
These examples channel the site’s core idea: small wins, fast. None promises miracles. Each offers a tidy marginal gain that adds up over a month.
Time, cost and payoff at a glance
|Remedy
|Typical cost
|Time needed
|Where it helps
|What to watch
|Vinegar descaler
|£0.40 per session
|15 minutes
|Kitchen and bathroom scale
|Never mix with bleach; rinse metal parts
|Bicarbonate deodoriser
|£0.20 per use
|30 minutes
|Fridge, shoes, bins
|Test on dyes; may leave residue if overused
|Honey-lemon drink
|£0.60 per mug
|10 minutes
|Mild throat irritation
|Not for infants under 1; watch sugar intake
|Oat bath
|£0.80 per bath
|20 minutes
|Dry, itchy skin
|Patch-test; clean tub to avoid residue
|Coffee scrub
|£0.00 if using grounds
|10 minutes
|Greasy cookware
|Avoid non-stick; rinse thoroughly
The editorial guardrails
Astuces de grand mère stresses verification. The team checks whether a method aligns with basic chemistry, dermatology cautions and household safety. They write with clear dos and don’ts, and they avoid expensive, single-use products. That focus also puts the environment in view: fewer harsh formulations down the drain and less plastic under the sink.
Simple ingredients, tested methods and clear warnings set apart serviceable advice from social-media guesswork.
The site’s structure helps readers act. Categories cover the usual suspects—cleaning, food prep, skincare, garden TLC and children’s activities—so visitors can filter quickly. Keyword search makes a difference when you have one stain on one fabric and a train to catch in 20 minutes.
How much could you save?
Savings depend on habits. Swap two branded cleaners a week for vinegar and bicarbonate, and the bill falls. Stretch leftovers with a stock pot and a pinch of salt, and food waste shrinks. Replace a single-use face mask with a home blend of yoghurt and oats, and the bathroom bin stays lighter.
A conservative basket shows the direction of travel. Replace three specialty cleaners (£3 each) with cupboard staples for four weeks and you could keep roughly £24 in your pocket. Add five simple kitchen waste cuts and shave another £10 from the monthly shop. Small actions, steady benefits.
What not to do
Safety rules that protect your home and your health
- Never mix acids like vinegar with bleach or products containing chlorine; toxic fumes can form quickly.
- Patch-test any skin application on a small area and wait 24 hours; stop at the first sign of irritation.
- Home remedies suit minor discomforts only; contact a GP or pharmacist for persistent symptoms.
- Keep all substances—natural or not—away from children and pets; store in clearly labelled containers.
- Ventilate when cleaning; even mild products can irritate lungs in confined spaces.
Why this matters for families
Parents value activities that cost pennies yet occupy small hands. The platform’s simple games and crafts lean on paper, string, flour, card and crayons. They turn rainy afternoons into sessions that build fine motor skills without screens or new purchases. Each idea arrives with straightforward steps and minimal mess.
In the garden, composting tips, coffee grounds for soil structure and natural pest deterrents align with the same frugal ethos. No gimmicks, just practical routines that make a patch look cared for without draining the wallet.
Getting started today
Begin with one room. Clear out overlapping cleaners and keep three basics: a mild detergent, white vinegar and bicarbonate of soda. Label spray bottles. Note which surfaces you own—stone, wood, laminate, enamel—and match methods accordingly. Use the platform’s search terms to target the exact material and stain.
Build a tiny health toolkit. A thermometer, saline solution, plasters and paracetamol cover most bumps and sniffles. For everything else, lean on comfort measures: fluids, rest, warm compresses. When in doubt, seek professional advice rather than stacking untested mixtures.
More useful angles to consider
Seasonality changes the playbook. In winter, humidifiers and salt-in-boiling-water for pasta do double duty by softening air and stretching meals. In spring, a white-vinegar spray helps with pollen dust on window frames. Keep a simple log of what works in your home, with timings and quantities, and repeat the winners.
If you enjoy a numbers challenge, run a two-week trial. Track what you would usually buy, substitute three home methods, and record costs, time spent and outcomes. Compare skin comfort, cleaning results and your receipt total. This small experiment turns vague promises into data you can use.