Holiday bar shock in Tenerife as man belts Wonderwall and you realise it’s Ricky Hatton, 46

A family night out in Costa Adeje took a turn as a familiar accent rose above clinking glasses and a guitar’s first chords.
Holidaymakers sipped cold drinks as a guitarist tuned up, the crowd chattering over the noise. Then a volunteer stepped forward, accepted the mic, and the mood shifted from background hum to curious hush.
A singalong turns into a reveal
Carly Leahy, 42, from Blackpool, had paused at a Costa Adeje bar with her two children last week. A musician was entertaining the room. Nothing unusual, until he waved a man from the audience to join him for a go at Oasis’s Wonderwall. The stranger walked up, the room leaned in, and faces changed from puzzled to stunned.
It wasn’t a local punter. It was Ricky Hatton. The former world champion, 46, grinned, took the mic, and launched into one of Manchester’s most sung anthems. The bar crackled. Phones came out. People nudged each other. Children craned for a better view.
Ricky Hatton stepped up at a Costa Adeje bar and took on Wonderwall, stumbling through lines but winning the room.
Not quite Gallagher, but all heart
Those expecting a precision Liam Gallagher impression didn’t get it. Hatton cheerfully muddled a couple of the best-known lines. He repeated a phrase, missed another, and filled a gap with a mumble and a laugh. The crowd didn’t mind. Some sang louder to help him along. Others recorded the moment, more amused than critical.
Leahy, who later shared video of the singalong online, said she was amazed the boxer didn’t have every lyric locked in. After all, he’s long been linked with Oasis, with the Gallagher brothers known to support their fellow Mancunian. She joked that someone ought to send him a lyric sheet for next time.
Fans call him a legend, whatever the key
Once the song ended, the mood softened from surprise to affection. People queued for a quick word. Hatton posed for photos, chatted with families, and made time for the crowd, according to those present. Leahy didn’t ask for a picture herself, saying she preferred not to interrupt his night off, but she watched him greet a steady stream of admirers.
Reactions online echoed the scene in the bar. Many called him a legend for getting up at all. Others praised his willingness to laugh at himself. One recurring view captured the tone: he might be a better boxer than a singer, but he’s game for a laugh.
A few lyrics went astray; the goodwill didn’t. The former champion turned a tourist singalong into a shared holiday memory.
Why Oasis and Hatton are often mentioned together
To many Mancunians, the link makes sense. Oasis soundtracked a generation, and Hatton’s prime as a prizefighter overlapped with the band’s enduring presence. The Gallaghers have cheered him on in the past, and Hatton has spoken warmly about them. That backstory explains the double-take in Tenerife: an Oasis classic, a Manchester hero, and a bar full of Brits abroad.
What happened, at a glance
- Place: a family-friendly bar in Costa Adeje, Tenerife.
- Who: Ricky Hatton, 46, joined a guitarist on stage.
- Witness: Carly Leahy, 42, from Blackpool, with her two children.
- Song: Oasis’s Wonderwall, sung with gusto and a few lyrical slips.
- After: photos, handshakes and plenty of holiday smiles.
- Online reaction: warm, with most praising his good humour.
A night that shows why holiday bars keep their magic
These Tenerife venues trade on surprise. One moment you’re ordering soft drinks for the kids and a beer for yourself; the next you’re feet from a former world champion belting out a ‘90s anthem. Holiday bars create that mix of nostalgia, spontaneity and shared story. No stage manager. No ticket price. Just a song everyone knows and a famous face willing to have a go.
Leahy said the best detail came after the music. Hatton stayed calm, patient and kind with anyone who approached. For families, that matters more than hitting the note. It turns a chance encounter into a highlight. It gives children a sporting hero they’ll remember for reasons beyond the ring.
What it tells us about Ricky Hatton right now
Hatton is preparing for a December return to the ring, so a short, cheerful singalong doubles as proof of spirits and fitness. He looked relaxed, up for a laugh, and happy to mingle. There was no entourage in the way. No stage barrier. Just a bloke on holiday who said yes to a mic and took the joke with him.
Context for travellers and fans
Costa Adeje is known for live music and karaoke along its busy strips. Guitarists often invite audience members to join for crowd-pleasers, from Britpop staples to classic rock. If you’re with children, early evening sets are usually the friendliest and least raucous. Tipping musicians is customary when they take requests. Staff will often signal when the stage is open for volunteers.
For those hoping to catch a similar moment, look for small stages, a visible mic stand, and a setlist that includes singalong standards. Musicians often call for help on the choruses. Keep your phone ready, but remember basic courtesy: ask before filming someone at close range, especially if they’re with family.
What a comeback means for a veteran fighter
A late-career return brings excitement and risk. Former champions weigh timing, conditioning and matchmaking. Training blocks typically run eight to ten weeks, peaking with sparring volume and tapering before fight week. Nutrition, recovery and injury prevention decide how sharp a veteran looks under lights. Fans read small signs: energy in public, weight control, and willingness to stay out late or keep a tight schedule. That Tenerife cameo suggested a relaxed mindset, which often pairs well with a structured camp.
Three takeaways if you find yourself in a holiday singalong
- Join in the chorus. It helps the person on stage and keeps the room friendly.
- Keep requests simple. Songs with clear hooks work best in noisy bars.
- Mind the moment. If a well-known face appears, enjoy it, don’t mob it.
As for that Wonderwall rendition, the lyrics didn’t come out perfect. The atmosphere did. A tune from home, a champion out of his comfort zone, and a bar full of people who will tell this story when they get back to school runs and office chats. The Gallagher brothers might not be calling him up for backing vocals, but on a warm Tenerife night, Ricky Hatton hit exactly what mattered: the mood.