Pret shuts Brentwood store overnight: should you worry as 500+ UK shops, 5 in Essex, face change

Early commuters in Brentwood met a darkened shopfront this week, turning the daily coffee dash into a hunt for alternatives.
A familiar name has stepped away from the town centre, and another brand is already lining up to take over the space. Regulars now weigh up new routines while the high street prepares for a subtle, but telling, shift.
What happened on the high street
Pret A Manger has closed its Brentwood branch after years serving commuters and shoppers near the town centre. The site now sits empty, with chairs stacked and lights off. A notice on the door thanks staff and customers and directs people to updates about future openings.
The closure caught many by surprise, given Pret’s scale across Britain. The chain runs more than 500 shops nationwide and retains a solid footprint across Essex.
Who is moving in and when
Hotel Chocolat plans to take over the site with a Shop & Velvetiser Cafe, subject to approvals. Documents filed with Brentwood Borough Council outline new signage and a refreshed front for the conservation area setting.
The application describes a “beneficial conversion” intended to improve the appearance of the location. The proposed design references neighbouring listed buildings and aims to fit the character of the street.
No opening date has been set. The chocolatier has been rolling out Velvetiser cafes in major towns and cities, focusing on premium hot chocolate, desserts and gifts.
Key facts at a glance
- Brand leaving the unit: Pret A Manger
- Replacement proposed: Hotel Chocolat Shop & Velvetiser Cafe
- Status now: closed, lights off, notice to customers and staff
- Pret’s UK presence: 500+ shops, with five other locations in Essex
- Heritage setting: proposals designed for Brentwood Town Centre Conservation Area
- Opening date for successor: to be confirmed
What it means for customers
Regular Pret customers in Brentwood will need a new routine for now. Pret says it continues to serve nearby areas, including other sites across Essex. The company also remains significant nationally, with hundreds of outlets and 10 branches in Birmingham alone.
Those who relied on Pret for quick lunches and organic coffee will see a different kind of offer when the new operator arrives. Hotel Chocolat’s cafes tend to prioritise slow-sipped hot chocolate, seasonal treats and sit-in comfort over grab-and-go sandwiches.
In the short term, customers will travel to other Pret shops in Essex. In the medium term, the site pivots from speedy coffee to premium chocolate and dessert-led service.
How the replacement could change the feel of the street
Pret drove brisk, early footfall with commuters and school runs. A Velvetiser Cafe draws afternoon trade, longer dwell times and higher spend per visit. That shift can boost nearby gift retailers and sit-down eateries. It may, however, leave a morning gap until another quick-service option fills it.
Why closures like this happen
High street operators are weighing rent, energy bills and staffing against shifting patterns of office work. A single unit can become unviable even when a brand is growing elsewhere. Brands often reallocate investment to sites with stronger footfall or more suitable layouts.
Planning paperwork indicates the unit remains attractive. The proposed conversion suggests confidence in Brentwood’s premium retail demand, especially for treat-led visits and weekend shoppers.
The wider picture for Pret and premium cafes
Pret, founded in London in 1986, continues to expand nationally while adjusting its estate. The company has concentrated on transport hubs, city centres and strong suburban parades. Its response typically involves refurbishments, new concepts and selective closures like Brentwood.
Hotel Chocolat, meanwhile, has been building out its cafe arm to diversify revenue and deepen loyalty. The Velvetiser concept promotes at-home hot chocolate devices in-store, while offering indulgent drinks and desserts on site. That blend of retail and cafe trade helps justify premium rents in prime locations.
|Location
|Current status
|Previous operator
|Incoming operator
|Next milestone
|Brentwood high street
|Closed to customers
|Pret A Manger
|Hotel Chocolat Shop & Velvetiser Cafe
|Opening date to be confirmed
What you can do now
Check the Pret app or store finder for the nearest open shop in Essex. If you rely on specific menu items, look up availability ahead of time to avoid wasted trips. Morning coffee buyers might test nearby independents for speed and value, then decide whether to switch long term.
When the Hotel Chocolat cafe opens, expect a different rhythm and price point. Families and weekend meet-ups may suit the setting. Commuters seeking speed might still prefer other quick-service options nearby.
Practical tips for regulars
- Budget: swap one premium drink a week for a brewed coffee to trim monthly spend without losing your routine.
- Timing: arrive 10 minutes earlier on market days to beat queues formed by leisure shoppers.
- Dietary needs: check allergen matrices in advance; hot chocolate ranges can vary by season and toppings.
- Loyalty: keep receipts and track loyalty stamps in apps to avoid losing rewards when switching brands.
What to watch next
Look for the council’s decision on signage and shopfront works, which often signals when fit‑out will begin. Shopfit teams usually move quickly once approvals land, and protective boarding often goes up ahead of a refit.
For those who value a reliable morning stop, monitor opening hours of nearby Pret sites and local independents. A small tweak to your route can save time and keep your caffeine routine steady while the high street reshuffles.