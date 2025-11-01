Morrisons closures hit 103: is your local at risk, and what refunds and alternatives can you claim?

Shoppers across Britain face fresh changes at their local supermarket as a major chain reshapes stores, counters and services nationwide.
Morrisons has confirmed a wave of site and service changes that will touch towns and cities across the UK. The retailer says 103 closures are in scope, spanning a mix of whole-store shutdowns and the removal of in‑store services. Here is what that means for you, how to check your branch, and the steps to protect your money.
What Morrisons says is closing
The announcement brings a combined total of 103 closures that include some branches and a range of services inside others. Not every location will lose a supermarket. In several places, shoppers will see specific facilities withdrawn while the wider store continues to trade.
In practice, this approach often targets lower‑use facilities. That can include cafe spaces, specialty food counters, dry‑cleaning desks, photo booths, ticket machines, parcel collection points or petrol forecourts. The mix depends on local demand, running costs and whether nearby branches duplicate the same offer.
The retailer typically communicates changes through in‑store posters, tannoy announcements and staff briefings. If a whole store is closing, you should see clear notice periods and guidance to the nearest alternative branch.
Where the closures may fall
Not all closures look the same. The 103 includes a spread of outcomes, such as:
- Complete closures of selected supermarkets or convenience branches.
- Removal of in‑store services that no longer draw regular footfall.
- Consolidation of overlapping facilities within a short drive or walk.
- Short-term shutdowns for refit or reconfiguration that return with a different layout.
Because the impact differs town by town, checking your local branch remains the only reliable way to know what will change and when.
How to check your local branch
You can confirm the status of your nearest store and its services in a few quick steps. Act early if you rely on a facility like a pharmacy desk, parcel pickup or cafe loyalty scheme.
If you have a pending order, a booking or a gift card, gather receipts now and ask staff for written guidance.
- Visit the official store finder and search your postcode for opening hours and service listings.
- Look for posters at the entrance and at affected counters setting out dates and alternatives.
- Ask a duty manager about timelines, nearest branches and how refunds will be handled.
- Keep digital and paper receipts for pre‑paid services or deposits until you are fully reimbursed.
- If you use parcel services inside the store, check your tracking app for rerouted pickup locations.
Your rights on refunds, vouchers and orders
When a retailer withdraws a service you have already paid for, you can ask for a refund or a suitable alternative. The Consumer Rights Act 2015 requires services to be provided with reasonable care and as described. If they cannot be delivered, the retailer should make you whole.
|Scenario
|What to do
|Pre‑paid dry cleaning, photo prints or alterations
|Show your receipt and request a refund or completion at a specified nearby branch.
|Outstanding click‑and‑collect order
|Check order emails for a new pickup site or switch to delivery; ask for a refund if unsuitable.
|Cafe loyalty stamps or vouchers
|Use remaining vouchers at participating cafes; if withdrawn locally, ask customer services about transfers.
|Gift cards
|Cards normally remain valid chainwide while the company trades; spend sooner if your local branch is closing.
|Fuel promotions linked to a store
|Check the small print for eligible forecourts; ask for an extension if your nearest site shuts.
Why this is happening
Supermarkets face a difficult mix of higher energy bills, wage increases, supplier cost pressure and tough price competition. When margins tighten, under‑used facilities quickly become expensive to run. Specialist counters require trained staff and create waste if demand dips. Cafes take large floor space that might earn more as regular aisles or promotional bays.
Morrisons has spent recent years balancing everyday prices against investment in convenience formats and wholesale supply. Closing low‑traffic services can free staff and space for faster‑moving lines. It also cuts refrigeration and cooking energy use at a time when commercial power costs remain elevated compared with pre‑pandemic levels.
What it means for prices and choice
Fewer counters can reduce choice for niche items, but the core grocery range usually stays. The biggest day‑to‑day change for shoppers is often the loss of a hot or fresh‑prepared option, or a shift to pre‑packed alternatives. Where a full branch goes, local competition and travel time decide whether baskets get more expensive. If you have a car, a nearby big‑box site may offer the same prices. Without a car, shoppers can see higher costs due to delivery fees or smaller‑format convenience pricing.
Impact on staff and communities
Store closures and service withdrawals affect local jobs. In many restructures, retailers try to redeploy colleagues into nearby branches. That depends on distance, available roles and shift patterns. Expect consultation periods, internal vacancy lists and offers of alternative hours. Communities lose more than a shop when a supermarket shuts. Branches host parcel collections, coffee mornings, food bank drop‑offs and charity drives. Check whether these activities move to another venue and whether volunteer groups need extra help during the transition.
What to do if your store is on the list
- Photograph or save any notice about the closure date and the suggested alternative branch.
- Collect prescriptions early if a pharmacy desk is affected, and ask where repeats will be available.
- Use up or transfer loyalty points if the closure removes the service where you earn or redeem them.
- If you rely on assisted shopping or accessible facilities, call the next‑nearest branch to confirm support.
- Plan a trial shop at the suggested alternative to check aisles, stock and travel time before the deadline.
How to keep your costs in check
Switching stores can throw off your routine and budget. Build a simple price map for your top 20 items. Note three to five benchmarks, like milk, bread, eggs, pasta and protein. If the new branch prices higher on a staple, consider swapping brand tiers or using the supermarket’s price‑match lines.
Delivery can help if your nearest branch is now further away, but watch minimum spend and fees. Two small weekly deliveries often cost more than one larger drop. If you share a street or building with neighbours, combine orders to hit free‑delivery thresholds and split the slot cost.
What happens next
Expect a phased approach. Some sites will close quickly, especially where a lease ends soon. Others will run down services over several weeks. Refits can take a store dark for a short period before reopening with a new layout. Keep checking notices, as timelines can shift if building works run long or stock needs to be cleared.
For many shoppers, the changes will feel disruptive. For some, they may unlock fresher ranges or longer hours at a nearby alternative. If you plan ahead—by securing refunds, moving prescriptions, and testing a new branch—you reduce stress and avoid surprise costs during the transition.